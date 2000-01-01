Challenges in Image Processing & Image I/O

Data scientists and researchers in scientific fields face technical challenges related to data selection, acquisition, preparation, loading, and management. When developing pre- and post-processing scripts for computer vision tasks and performing image I/O operations with multidimensional image data, data scientists and researchers face further challenges with development time, compute power, and workflow complications. This type of data could include:

Images with more than two dimensions (2D)

Images with multiple color channels

Images with temporal and time-based dimensions

Image dataset sizes are large and highly detailed in composition, and image analysis workflows require significant processing and high-resolution rendering. Loading and decoding n-dimensional (or multidimensional) image data can be slow, manually intensive, and cumbersome. cuCIM reduces these bottlenecks for multidimensional image I/O and processing.