Unreal Engine 4 'Rivals' Demo running on Tegra K1 at Google I/O

Today at Google I/O, Epic Games showed Unreal Engine 4 running on Android 'L' using the upcoming Android Extension Pack. The demo was built in collaboration with NVIDIA and was running on the Tegra K1. It featured deferred rendering, physically based shading with G-Buffers, image based lighting and HDR Tone Mapping.

Tegra K1 is the next generation mobile SOC from NVIDIA which uses the same Kepler CUDA core architecture found in GeForce products like the GTX TITAN Z, enabling graphics previously only available on high-end gaming rigs on mobile devices.

Through our close collaboration with NVIDIA, Epic’s Unreal Engine 4 ‘Rivalry’ project demonstrated at Google I/O shows what’s possible when PC-class gaming technologies and performance are brought to mobile devices. In less than three weeks we were able to port content built for high-end PC and the DirectX 11 graphics API to Android and Google’s AEP (Android Expansion Pack) extensions for ES 3.1. Developers can deliver incredible graphical complexity on a mobile chipset thanks to Tegra K1 and AEP. Tim Sweeney. Founder, Epic Games.

Check out the video:

Tegra Android Developer Pack

Developing great content requires great tools. NVIDIA provides the Tegra Android Developer Pack to all Android developers at no charge.

Learn more about it here.