Tegra Android Development Pack 4.0R1 released with support for the all-new NVIDIA SHIELD powered by Tegra X1!

Get ready to develop for the cutting edge of the gaming revolution with Tegra Android Development Pack 4.0R1 (TADP 4.0R1). With support for the newly announced NVIDIA® SHIELD™ powered by NVIDIA® Tegra® X1 processor with NVIDIA® Maxwell™ PC graphics architecture running Google Android TV operating system, TADP 4.0R1 will prepare your development environment with Android application development needs, including all software tools required to start development in a single installation step. Develop native Android 64-bit application from scratch in Nsight Tegra, Visual Studio Edition. Debug, analyze and profile on NVIDIA Tegra X1 using Tegra Graphics Debugger and Tegra System Profiler.

Tegra Android Development Pack (TADP) includes the latest Android SDK (24.0.2) and NDK (r10d) for both 32 and 64 bit devices, CUDA 6.5 and 7.0 Beta (available on Linux x64 package only), NVIDIA Android Developer Tools (Tegra Graphics Debugger, Tegra System Profiler, Nsight™ Tegra®, Visual Studio Edition, PerfHUD ES, PerfKit), OpenCV and PhysX support, NVIDIA GameWorks OpenGL sample source code, and device drivers. The included tools, APIs and SDKs provide developers support to build, debug, analyze and profile for CUDA 6.5/7.0, Java, native C/C++, OpenGL ES 2.0, OpenGL ES 3.0, OpenGL ES 3.1, OpenGL ES 3.1 Android Extension Pack, and OpenGL 4.x on ARM based SOCs.

Release Highlights

A complete list of features can be found at Tegra Android Development Pack and are available for download under the NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center.

Download other Tegra developer resources at NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center.

The NVIDIA Developer Tools Team