Tegra Android Development Pack 3.0R3 Adds Latest NDK r10 and Google Project Tango Tablet DevKit Support.

Develop on the latest and fastest mobile hardware available with NVIDIA® Tegra® K1, powering the all-new NVIDIA® SHIELD™ tablet andGoogle Project Tango Tablet Development Kit. Tegra Android Development Pack (3.0R3) is your source for all software tools required to start development in a single installation step. Release 3.0R3 adds NDK32 r10 and includes latest NVIDIA Android Developer Tools (Tegra Graphics Debugger, Tegra System Profiler, Nsight™ Tegra®, Visual Studio Edition, PerfHUD ES), CUDA, OpenGL ES , OpenGL 4.x, OpenCV and PhysX support, NVIDIA GameWorks OpenGL sample source code, device drivers and Tegra Developer Kit OS images; bringing cutting edge features and support for latest Android devices.

Latest developer tools update includes additional support for OpenGL ES 3.1 andGoogle Android Extension Pack (AEP) in Tegra Graphics Debugger 1.1 ; IncrediBuild, debugging of clang compiled code with Pre-Compiled Headers and new signals handling dialog in Nsight™ Tegra®, Visual Studio Edition 1.6 ; New per core/per thread timeline visualization for CPU utilization, major performance improvements and improved workflow UI updates for Tegra System Profiler 2.1 .

Release Highlights

A complete list of features can be found at Tegra Android Development Pack and are available for download under the NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center.

