NVIDIA Aerial enables the building of commercial-grade, high-performance, software-defined, cloud-native 5G networks, accelerated on NVIDIA infrastructure (i.e., GPU, DPU, and CPU). For the RAN L1 and L2 layers, Aerial supports GPU acceleration, delivering a high-performance virtualized distributed unit (vDU) for 5G networks.

Generative AI and 5G Data CentersNVIDIA Aerial enables telcos, CSPs, and enterprises to build and deploy multi-tenant data centers capable of running both 5G and AI workloads in the cloud, at the edge, or on-premises. Examples of 5G workloads include accelerated 5G vDU and other virtualized 5G network functions like User Plane Function (UPF). These workloads run on the same data center with other orthogonal AI/generative AI workloads, such as model training (e.g., NVIDIA NeMo™) and offline image recognition (e.g., NVIDIA Metropolis). NVIDIA Aerial CUDA-Accelerated RAN is fully virtualized and cloud-ready, making it a pioneering RAN-in-the-cloud solution for the industry.