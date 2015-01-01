Accelerate your Android development with the latest tools and libraries!
Introducing NVIDIA CodeWorks for Android 1R3, a professional grade solution designed to configure a development environment that will work with most Android devices - not only Tegra powered devices.
In an effort to expand our all-in-one developer kits to additional platforms in the near future, we are introducing NVIDIA CodeWorks for Android. The new NVIDIA CodeWorks brand stands for a comprehensive set of CPU debugging and profiling, and system trace where you can see the overall system activities (w/NVTX). NVIDIA CodeWorks for Android replaces both AndroidWorks and Tegra Android Development Pack.
This release also includes the latest versions of Developer Tools (Tegra Graphics Debugger, Tegra System Profiler, Nsight Tegra, Visual Studio Edition, PerfKit), the latest Android NDK (r10e), SDK (24.4.1), and Build/Platform (23.0.1), CUDA, OpenCV and PhysX support, NVIDIA GameWorks OpenGL sample source code and device drivers. Build, debug, analyze and profile for Java, native C/C++, CUDA 6.5 and 7.0 (available on Linux x64 on select devices only), OpenGL ES 2.0, OpenGL ES 3.0, OpenGL ES 3.1, OpenGL ES 3.1 Android Extension Pack, and OpenGL 4.x on Android platforms.
Release Highlights
- Full suite of native application development tools for Android, now available for all Android platforms (See compatible devices).
- Updated suite of Android NDK (r10e), SDK (24.4.1), Build/Platform Tools (23.0.1) to latest available versions.
- Nsight Tegra, Visual Studio Edition 3.2 now with Visual Studio 2015 support and improved debugging support for Samsung Android devices, as well as various performance enhancements and bug fixes.
- Tegra Graphics Debugger 2.1
- Support for NVTX
- Display a tag in the events view for ineffective glClear calls and redundant state changes
- Detect entirely out of viewport draw calls
- Scrubber UI improvements to highlight where certain shaders are used
- Ability to immediately capture the next frame after exiting replay
- Various performance improvements and bug fixes.
- Tegra System Profiler 2.4 Update with support for NVTX (32 and 64 bit processes), various updates, backtrace quality improvements, and bug fixes.
- PerfKit 4.5 with various bug fixes and updates.
- CUDA 7.0 on NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV.
- Available on Ubuntu Linux x64 host with Android cross compile support for select devices only. See documentation for details.
- CUDA 6.5 on NVIDIA Tegra K1 devices
- Available on Ubuntu Linux x64 host with Android cross compile support for select devices only. See documentation for details.
A complete list of features can be found at CodeWorks for Android and are available for download under the NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center.
Download CodeWorks for Android 1R3 now!
View the available CodeWorks for Android downloads here.
Download other NVIDIA developer resources at NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center.
The NVIDIA Developer Tools Team