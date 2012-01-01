NVIDIA Nemotron NVIDIA Nemotron™ is a family of open models with open weights, training data, and recipes, delivering leading efficiency and accuracy for building specialized AI agents. Explore ModelsForumTutorials

Developer Tools NVIDIA NeMo Simplify AI agent lifecycle management by fine-tuning, deploying, and continuously optimizing Nemotron models with NVIDIA NeMo™. Get Started NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM

TensorRT™-LLM is an open-source library built to deliver high-performance, real-time inference optimization for large language models like Nemotron on NVIDIA GPUs. This open-source library is available on the TensorRT-LLM GitHub repo and includes a modular Python runtime, PyTorch-native model authoring, and a stable production API. Leverage TensorRT-LLM for NVIDIA Nemotron Model Inference Open-Source Frameworks

Deploy Nemotron models using open-source frameworks such as Hugging Face transformers for development or vLLM for deployment and production use cases on all supported platforms. Explore Inference Backends

Introductory Resources Power Specialized AI Agents For Targeted Tasks With Efficient NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Nano Accuracy

NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Nano brings advanced reasoning and agentic capabilities with high efficiency using hybrid Transformer-Mamba MoE architecture and a configurable thinking budget—so you can dial accuracy, throughput, and cost to match your real‑world needs.

Read Tech Blog How to Build a Voice-Powered RAG Agent Using New Nemotron Models

Get a step-by-step guide on how to build a voice-powered RAG agent by integrating Nemotron models for speech, RAG, safety, and long-context reasoning. Read Tech Blog Nemotron 3 Super: Open Hybrid Mamba-Transformer MoE for Agentic Reasoning

Nemotron 3 Super, a hybrid Mamba‑Transformer MoE model for large‑scale agentic AI, combines latent MoE, multi‑token prediction, and a 1M‑token context window for faster, more reliable long‑horizon reasoning. Native NVFP4 training, multi‑environment RL alignment, and fully open weights, datasets, recipes, and deployment cookbooks help developers quickly build and deploy customized agentic workflows. Read Tech Blog

More Resources NVIDIA Developer Forums Try NVIDIA Nemotron Tutorials Join Us on Discord

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