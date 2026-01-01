NVIDIA AI for Media
NVIDIA AI for Media (formerly NVIDIA Maxine) is an AI development platform with SDKs and cloud‑native microservices that enhance audio, video, and augmented reality effects for media and entertainment workflows. Built on the NVIDIA AI platform, AI for Media enables developers to deliver studio‑quality audio and high‑resolution video enhancement and effects for real-time AI audio and video pipelines—from local to cloud. Optimized for ultra‑low latency, NVIDIA AI for Media supports content creation, livestreaming, broadcast, and remote production pipelines and can be deployed on premises, in the cloud, or at the edge.
With NVIDIA NIM™, part of NVIDIA AI Enterprise, developers can access AI for Media capabilities with easy-to-use microservices designed for secure, reliable, high-performance deployment across clouds, data centers, and workstations.
Benefits
Best-in-Class AI Capabilities
NVIDIA AI for Media offers world-class pretrained models for developers to deploy premium augmented reality, audio, and video quality features.
Real-Time AI Performance
AI for Media includes accelerated and optimized AI features for real-time inference on NVIDIA RTX™ GPUs, resulting in low-latency audio, video, and augmented reality (AR) effects with high network resilience.
Complete AI Pipeline
Maxine offers a developer platform of complete audio and video enhancement pipelines of multiple low-latency effects chained together.
Multi-Cloud, Customizable Deployment
Maxine’s cloud-native microservices allow for flexible, fast deployment and updates.
Use Cases
Livestreaming
AI for Media delivers many ultra‑low‑latency AI processing that enhances audio and video quality in real time, even in dynamic and bandwidth‑constrained environments. AI for Media enables live creators and production teams to clean up audio, upscale and relight video, and apply real‑time visual effects while maintaining consistent on‑air quality. AI for Media supports interactive, high‑throughput streaming workflows that scale across on‑prem, cloud, and edge deployments—ensuring premium live experiences for global audiences.
Professional Broadcast
AI for Media brings real‑time, AI‑powered enhancement to broadcast and IP‑based production. It improves audio and video quality with speech processing, visual enhancement, and speaker intelligence. AI for Media supports ST 2110, integrates with NVIDIA Holoscan for Media, and enables reliable, scalable AI deployment across modern software‑defined infrastructures.
Content Creation
AI for Media enhances content creation workflows by improving audio, video, and visual effects with RTX-accelerated AI. It boosts speech clarity, removes noise, enhances video resolution, and adds AR capabilities, all without specialized equipment or complex post-production. ISVs that integrate NVIDIA AI for Media SDKs and microservices into their creator tools and platforms accelerate their users’ production of high-quality content for social, marketing, and digital media channels.
What’s New In AI for Media?
Easy-to-use microservices and SDKs designed for secure, reliable, high-performance deployment across clouds, data centers, RTX workstations, and RTX PCs:
Relighting NIM (gRPC)
Relighting uses AI‑generated HDRI to re‑illuminate a person in live or recorded video to match target lighting conditions while preserving realism, texture quality, and camera look. It integrates a moving subject naturally into complex environments and is delivered as an NVIDIA AI for Media NIM.
Synthetic Video Detector NIM (gRPC)
Synthetic Video Detector detects AI‑generated video with high accuracy on uncompressed and compressed content, producing results in real time on NVIDIA RTX GPUs. It is intentionally biased toward false positives over false negatives to prioritize safety.
Lip Sync NIM (gRPC & ST 2110)
The Lip‑Sync ST 2110 NIM synchronizes lip movements with speech in live, IP‑based broadcast video pipelines. It is designed for real‑time dubbing workflows in NVIDIA Holoscan for Media environments.
Active Speaker Detection NIM (gRPC & ST 2110)
ASD ST 2110 brings multi‑speaker detection and identification to live broadcast workflows over IP video. It enables real‑time speaker tagging and diarization within NVIDIA Holoscan for Media.
Coming Spring 2026
Background Noise Removal NIM (gRPC)
Access step-by-step guidance to develop, test, and deploy PVA algorithms—from foundational basics to expert-level implementations.
Studio Voice NIM (gRPC & ST 2110)
Studio Voice ST 2110 brings studio‑quality speech enhancement to live broadcast audio pipelines. It supports professional IP‑based media workflows using standard input equipment.
LipSync
LipSync is a generative model that modifies mouth movements in an image to match translated or new speech while preserving head pose, background, and image quality. It is available in early access via the NVIDIA AI for Media AR SDK.
RTX Video Super Resolution
RTX Video Super Resolution upscales 16:9 video from 480p to as high as 8K using AI, with user controls for sharpness, blur, denoising, and hallucination limits. The model can be fine‑tuned to source content and runs within NVIDIA AI for Media. Also available as a Python Wheel.
Coming Spring 2026
3D Body Pose
3D Body Pose is a single‑camera, marker‑less, and rig‑free motion capture NIM that outputs full‑body 3D animations using skeletal tracking. It enables realistic body motion capture without specialized hardware.
Audio Effects SDK
The Audio Effects SDK enables real-time broadcast audio enhancements, including noise and room echo removal, audio super-resolution, and acoustic echo cancellation, improving speech clarity and overall sound quality in various recording environments.
Video Effects SDK
The Video Effects SDK uses GPU-powered Tensor Cores to accelerate video processing, offering filters like AI Green Screen, Background Blur, Super Resolution, Upscale, Webcam Denoising, and Video Relighting for enhanced real-time video effects and quality improvements.
Augmented Reality SDK
The Augmented Reality SDK enables real-time face and body tracking, landmark detection, eye contact adjustment, facial expression estimation, and LipSync, powered by NVIDIA GPUs for accelerated performance, supporting diverse AR, animation, and modeling applications.
Get Started With NVIDIA AI for Media
Experience in the API Catalog
For individuals looking to experience Maxine NIM microservices, the API catalog offers a UI-based playground and access to NVIDIA-managed API endpoints for free as a great starting point.
Try Before You Buy
AI for Media is part of NVIDIA AI Enterprise, providing enterprise-grade security, support, and stability for production-ready AI. Request a free evaluation license for a 90-day trial.
Get Early Access to New Features
This program is available to a limited number of applicants based on use case and infrastructure fit.
NVIDIA AI for Media Learning Library
Explore more AI for Media models to enhance your media pipeline.