Product update NVIDIA Maxine is now called NVIDIA AI for Media. Your access to NIM microservices, SDKs, and early access programs without interruption.

NVIDIA AI for Media



NVIDIA AI for Media (formerly NVIDIA Maxine) is an AI development platform with SDKs and cloud‑native microservices that enhance audio, video, and augmented reality effects for media and entertainment workflows. Built on the NVIDIA AI platform, AI for Media enables developers to deliver studio‑quality audio and high‑resolution video enhancement and effects for real-time AI audio and video pipelines—from local to cloud. Optimized for ultra‑low latency, NVIDIA AI for Media supports content creation, livestreaming, broadcast, and remote production pipelines and can be deployed on premises, in the cloud, or at the edge.

With NVIDIA NIM™, part of NVIDIA AI Enterprise, developers can access AI for Media capabilities with easy-to-use microservices designed for secure, reliable, high-performance deployment across clouds, data centers, and workstations.

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