NVIDIA Maxine Microservices - Early Access Program
This is an early access program available to a limited number of applicants based on use case/deployment infrastructure fit. Please kindly note, we require a mutual NDA to be executed before granting access to participate in the Maxine Early Access Program, and we require the application to be under your organization's email domain.
The Maxine Early Access Program is best suited for application developers from the following segments:
- Providers of video conferencing, unified communications services or communications platforms
- Providers of video streaming platforms or content delivery platforms
- Application developers or content creators who would like to use cloud-native microservices to integrate with client side applications
- Or generally, if you'd like to integrate Maxine features into your backend infrastructure or client side software applications
This early access program includes Maxine’s new cloud-native UCF-compliant Audio Effects Microservice, Video Effects Microservice, and Live Portrait Microservice. Features included:
1. Audio Effects Microservice:
- Background Noise Removal
- Audio Super Resolution
- Acoustic Echo Cancellation
- Room Echo Removal
2. Video Effects Microservice (New)
- Eye Contact
- Virtual Background
3. Live Portrait Microservice (New)
Maxine SDK Early Access
If you’re looking for the Maxine SDK Early Access Program click here.