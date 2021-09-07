CUDA-X Data Science CUDA-X™ Data Science is a collection of open-source libraries that accelerate popular data science libraries and platforms. It is part of the CUDA-X collection of highly optimized, domain-specific libraries built on CUDA®.



CUDA-X Data Science includes zero code change APIs to accelerate popular PyData tools like pandas, scikit-learn, as well as distributed computing frameworks like Apache Spark. With 100+ integrations with open-source libraries and tools in the data science and data processing ecosystem, CUDA-X Data Science democratizes access to accelerated data science.

Install and Deploy in Your Environment

Quick Install Deployment Guides Quick Install With conda 1. If not installed, download and run the install script. This will install the latest miniforge: wget "https://github.com/conda-forge/miniforge/releases/latest/download/Miniforge3-$(uname)-$(uname -m).sh" bash Miniforge3-$(uname)-$(uname -m).sh 2. Then install with: conda create -n rapids-25.08 -c rapidsai -c conda-forge -c nvidia rapids=25.08 python=3.13 cuda-version=12.9 Quick Install With pip Install via the NVIDIA PyPI index: pip install \ --extra-index-url=https://pypi.nvidia.com \ cudf-cu12==25.8.* \ dask-cudf-cu12==25.8.* \ cuml-cu12==25.8.* \ cuGraph-cu12==25.8.* Deploy Locally Use this guide to install and build with conda, pip, Docker, or WSL2 on your local machine.

Read the Local Deployment Guide Deploy on Platforms

Deploy CUDA-X Data Science libraries on your platform of choice, including Kubernetes, Databricks, and Google Colab. Read the Platforms Guide Deploy in the Cloud Run CUDA-X Data Science libraries in AWS, Azure, GCP, and more.

Read the Cloud Deployment Guide

