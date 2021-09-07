  1. Topics

CUDA-X Data Science

CUDA-X™ Data Science is a collection of open-source libraries that accelerate popular data science libraries and platforms. It is part of the CUDA-X collection of highly optimized, domain-specific libraries built on CUDA®.

CUDA-X Data Science includes zero code change APIs to accelerate popular PyData tools like pandas, scikit-learn, as well as distributed computing frameworks like Apache Spark. With 100+ integrations with open-source libraries and tools in the data science and data processing ecosystem, CUDA-X Data Science democratizes access to accelerated data science.

NVIDIA CUDA-X Data Science open-source libraries

CUDA-X Data Science Libraries

Accelerate data analytics, machine learning, graphs as well as data intensive applications such as vector search to get the highest performance possible on single GPUs or scale up to distributed systems using simple zero code change interfaces.

cuDF: 50x Faster pandas

cuDF is a GPU-accelerated library that optimizes fundamental DataFrame operations. It includes drop-in accelerators for popular DataFrame tools like pandas, Polars, and Apache Spark with no code changes required.

TAGS: pandas, dataframe, Python,Cc++

cuML: 50x Faster scikit-learn

cuML is a GPU-accelerated machine learning library that optimizes machine learning algorithms for execution on GPUs. It includes accelerators that run machine learning algorithms in scikit-learn, UMAP, and HDBSCAN with no code changes required. 

TAGS: scikit-learn, machine learning, Python, C++

cuGraph: 48x Faster NetworkX

cuGraph is a GPU-accelerated graph analytics library that optimizes graph algorithms for execution on GPUs to process millions of nodes without specialized software. It includes a zero-code-change accelerator for NetworkX. 

TAGS: NetworkX, graph, Python, C++

Apache Spark Accelerated with cuDF

Learn more about our accelerator plug-in for Apache Spark workflows.

TAGS: machine learning, data processing, distributed computing, Scala, Python

Dask-RAPIDS

Scale out GPU-accelerated data science pipelines to multiple nodes on Dask.

Tags: distributed computing, Python

cuxfilter

Create interactive data visuals with multidimensional filtering of over 100-million-row tabular datasets.

Tags: dashboards, visualization, Python

cuCIM

Mirror scikit-image for image manipulation and OpenSlide for image loading with the cuCIM API.

Tags: computer vision, vision processing, Python

cuVS

Apply cuVS algorithms to accelerate vector search, including world-class performance from CAGRA.

TAGS: vector search, Python, C++, c, rust

RAFT

Use RAFT’s CUDA-accelerated primitives to rapidly compose analytics.

Tags: primitives, algorithms, CUDA, Python, C++

KvikIO

Take full advantage of NVIDIA® GPUDirect® Storage (GDS) through powerful bindings to cuFile.

Tags: FILEIO, GPUDirectStorage, Python, C++

Other CUDA-X Data Science and Processing Libraries

See a complete list of libraries and tools.

Get Started

Starter Kit: Accelerated Data Analytics With pandas Code

This kit demonstrates how to create responsive dashboards on large-scale data using pandas code and PyViz libraries, leveraging cuDF for accelerated exploratory data analytics with zero code changes.

Starter Kit: Accelerated Machine Learning on XGBoost

XGBoost is the most popular Python library for gradient boosted decision trees. It supercharges machine learning models for classification, regression and ranking workflows.

Starter kit: Accelerated Machine Learning With cuML Code

cuML accelerates popular machine learning algorithms, including Random Forest, UMAP, and HDBSCAN

Starter Kit: Accelerated Data Analytics With Apache Spark

The NVIDIA RAPIDS™ accelerator for Apache Spark accelerates enterprise-level data workloads to drive cost savings.

Starter Kit: Accelerated Data Analytics With Polars Code

Polars is known for its high performance and memory optimizations. Experience even faster execution when you call the GPU engine powered by cuDF.

Starter Kit: Accelerated Graph Analytics With NetworkX Code

NetworkX accelerates popular graph algorithms, including Louvain, Betweeness Centrality, and PageRank.

Data Science Learning Path

Get an overview of everything DLI offers for upskilling in accelerated data science.

Accelerated Data Science Workflows With Zero Code Change

Take our free self-paced course to learn how to transform your workflow with zero-code-change acceleration.

Get Certified in Accelerated Data Science

Gain a deeper understanding of accelerated data science in our certification course.

Install and Deploy in Your Environment

Quick Install With conda

1. If not installed, download and run the install script. This will install the latest miniforge:

wget 
"https://github.com/conda-forge/miniforge/releases/latest/download/Miniforge3-$(uname)-$(uname -m).sh"
bash Miniforge3-$(uname)-$(uname -m).sh

2. Then install with:

conda create -n rapids-25.08 -c rapidsai -c conda-forge -c nvidia rapids=25.08 python=3.13 cuda-version=12.9

Quick Install With pip

Install via the NVIDIA PyPI index:

pip install \
  --extra-index-url=https://pypi.nvidia.com \
  cudf-cu12==25.8.* \
  dask-cudf-cu12==25.8.* \
  cuml-cu12==25.8.* \
  cuGraph-cu12==25.8.*

Deploy Locally

Use this guide to install and build with conda, pip, Docker, or WSL2 on your local machine.

Deploy on Platforms

Deploy CUDA-X Data Science libraries on your platform of choice, including Kubernetes, Databricks, and Google Colab. 

Deploy in the Cloud

Run CUDA-X Data Science libraries in AWS, Azure, GCP, and more.

The Accelerated Data Science Ecosystem

Data practitioners in open-source libraries, commercial software, and industries are driving innovation with CUDA-X Data Science.

Data Science Industry Adoption - AT&T

AT&T applied the RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark on GPU clusters in their data-to-AI pipeline.

Data Science Industry Adoption - bunq

bunq improved fraud detection accuracy by accelerating model training 100x and data processing 5x using NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries.

Data Science Industry Adoption - CapitalOne

Capital One accelerated their financial and credit analysis pipelines, improving model training by 100x.

Data Science Industry Adoption - Checkout.com

Checkout.com accelerated their data analysis workflows from minutes to seconds with NVIDIA cuDF.

Data Science Industry Adoption - Cloudera

The IRS team uncovered fraud with the RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark on the Cloudera Data Platform.

Data Science Industry Adoption - Linkedin

LinkedIn developed DARWIN to enable faster data analysis on NVIDIA cuDF.

Data Science Industry Adoption - NASA

NASA used CUDA-X Data Science to detect and quantify air pollution anomalies and build a bias-correction model.

Data Science Industry Adoption - PayPal

PayPal reduced cloud costs by up to 70% with the RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark.

Data Science Industry Adoption - Taboola

Taboola, an advertising platform, processes terabytes of hourly data with the RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark.

Data Science Industry Adoption - Tgen

TGen cut analysis time on 4 million-cell datasets from 10 hours to three minutes with RAPIDS-singlecell, built on CUDA-X Data Science.

Data Science Industry Adoption - TCS

TCS Optumera accelerated their demand forecasting pipeline with the RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark.

Data Science Industry Adoption - Uber

Uber developed Horovod with support for Spark 3.x with GPU scheduling.

Data Science Industry Adoption - Walmart

Walmart solved scalability issues with their product-substitution algorithm.

Join the Community

Join the Accelerated Data Science Community on Slack

Sign Up for the Data Science Newsletter

Ethical AI

NVIDIA believes Trustworthy AI is a shared responsibility and we have established policies and practices to enable development for a wide array of AI applications. When downloaded or used in accordance with our terms of service, developers should work with their supporting team to ensure their application meets requirements for the relevant industry and use case and addresses unforeseen product misuse.

Please report security vulnerabilities or NVIDIA AI Concerns here.

Download CUDA-X Data Science libraries today.

