NVIDIA cuVS



NVIDIA cuVS is an open-source library for GPU-accelerated vector search and data clustering that enables faster vector searches and index builds.

It supports scalable data analysis, enhances semantic search efficiency, and helps developers accelerate existing systems or compose new ones from the ground up. Integrated with key libraries and databases, cuVS also manages complex code updates as new NVIDIA architectures and NVIDIA® CUDA® versions are released, ensuring peak performance and seamless scalability.

