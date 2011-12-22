SceniX Download

Note - the 6.0 and 5.x versions of SceniX maintain earlier NVIDIA Scene Graph (NVSG) nomenclature. Changes to the engine's name will only affect high level descriptions. Actual API's and name space within the code will not be affected, meaning the name change will not impact existing NVSG applications.

Latest Release

README File

Windows Version Last Updated
SceniX SDK Installer for Windows, 32- and 64-Bit (.exe) 7.3.9.3.4 Aug. 22, 2012
SceniX Help Files (.chm) 7.3.9.3.4 Aug. 22, 2012
Linux Version Last Updated
SceniX SDK for Linux, 32-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] 7.3.9.3.4 Aug. 22, 2012
SceniX SDK for Linux, 64-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] 7.3.9.3.4 Aug. 22, 2012

Previous Releases

7.2.9.2.0

Windows Version Last Updated
SceniX SDK Installer for Windows, 32- and 64-Bit (.exe) 7.2.9.2.0 Dec. 22, 2011
Linux Version Last Updated
SceniX SDK for Linux, 32-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] 7.2.9.2.0 Dec 22, 2011
SceniX SDK for Linux, 64-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] 7.2.9.2.0 Dec 22, 2011

7.1.9.1.1

Windows Version Last Updated
SceniX SDK Installer for Windows, 32- and 64-Bit (.exe) 7.1.9.1.1 Sep16, 2011
Linux Version Last Updated
SceniX SDK for Linux, 32-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] 7.1.9.1.1 Sep16, 2011
SceniX SDK for Linux, 64-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] 7.1.9.1.1 Sep16, 2011

7.0.9.0.2

Windows Version Last Updated
SceniX SDK Installer for Windows, 32- and 64-Bit (.exe) 7.0.9.0.2 Jul 15, 2011
Linux Version Last Updated
SceniX SDK for Linux, 32-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] 7.0.9.0.2 Jul 25, 2011
SceniX SDK for Linux, 64-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] 7.0.9.0.2 Jul 25, 2011

6.0.8.0.4

Windows Version Last Updated
SceniX SDK Installer for Windows, 32- and 64-Bit (.exe) 6.0.8.0.4 Jul 27, 2010
Linux Version Last Updated
SceniX SDK for Linux, 32-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] 6.0.8.0.4 Jul 27, 2010
SceniX SDK for Linux, 64-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] 6.0.8.0.4 Jul 27, 2010

5.5.8.0.12

Windows Version Last Updated
SceniX SDK Installer for Windows, 32- and 64-Bit (.exe) 5.5.8.0.12 Mar 1, 2010
Linux Version Last Updated
SceniX SDK for Linux, 32-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] 5.5.8.0.12 Mar 1, 2010
SceniX SDK for Linux, 64-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] 5.5.8.0.12 Mar 1, 2010

5.5.8.0.8

Windows Version Last Updated
SceniX SDK Installer for Windows, 32- and 64-Bit (.exe) 5.5.8.0.8 Jan 29, 2010
Linux Version Last Updated
SceniX SDK for Linux, 32-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] 5.5.8.0.8 Jan 29, 2010
SceniX SDK for Linux, 64-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] 5.5.8.0.8 Jan 29, 2010

5.5.8.0

Windows Version Last Updated
SceniX SDK Installer for Windows, 32- and 64-Bit (.exe) 5.5.8.0 Nov 24, 2009
Linux Version Last Updated
SceniX SDK for Linux, 32-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] 5.5.8.0 Nov 24, 2009
SceniX SDK for Linux, 64-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] 5.5.8.0 Nov 24, 2009

