SceniX Download

Note - the 6.0 and 5.x versions of SceniX maintain earlier NVIDIA Scene Graph (NVSG) nomenclature. Changes to the engine's name will only affect high level descriptions. Actual API's and name space within the code will not be affected, meaning the name change will not impact existing NVSG applications.

Latest Release

README File

Previous Releases

7.2.9.2.0

Windows Version Last Updated SceniX SDK Installer for Windows, 32- and 64-Bit (.exe) 7.2.9.2.0 Dec. 22, 2011

7.1.9.1.1

Windows Version Last Updated SceniX SDK Installer for Windows, 32- and 64-Bit (.exe) 7.1.9.1.1 Sep16, 2011

7.0.9.0.2

Windows Version Last Updated SceniX SDK Installer for Windows, 32- and 64-Bit (.exe) 7.0.9.0.2 Jul 15, 2011

6.0.8.0.4

Windows Version Last Updated SceniX SDK Installer for Windows, 32- and 64-Bit (.exe) 6.0.8.0.4 Jul 27, 2010

5.5.8.0.12

Windows Version Last Updated SceniX SDK Installer for Windows, 32- and 64-Bit (.exe) 5.5.8.0.12 Mar 1, 2010

5.5.8.0.8

Windows Version Last Updated SceniX SDK Installer for Windows, 32- and 64-Bit (.exe) 5.5.8.0.8 Jan 29, 2010

5.5.8.0

Windows Version Last Updated SceniX SDK Installer for Windows, 32- and 64-Bit (.exe) 5.5.8.0 Nov 24, 2009

Subscribe to our Developer RSS feed or follow nvidiadeveloper on Twitter for the latest news about OptiX or other applicaiton acceleration engines.