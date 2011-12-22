SceniX Download
Note - the 6.0 and 5.x versions of SceniX maintain earlier NVIDIA Scene Graph (NVSG) nomenclature. Changes to the engine's name will only affect high level descriptions. Actual API's and name space within the code will not be affected, meaning the name change will not impact existing NVSG applications.
Latest Release
|Windows
|Version
|Last Updated
|SceniX SDK Installer for Windows, 32- and 64-Bit (.exe)
|7.3.9.3.4
|Aug. 22, 2012
|SceniX Help Files (.chm)
|7.3.9.3.4
|Aug. 22, 2012
|Linux
|Version
|Last Updated
|SceniX SDK for Linux, 32-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer]
|7.3.9.3.4
|Aug. 22, 2012
|SceniX SDK for Linux, 64-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer]
|7.3.9.3.4
|Aug. 22, 2012
Previous Releases
7.2.9.2.0
|Windows
|Version
|Last Updated
|SceniX SDK Installer for Windows, 32- and 64-Bit (.exe)
|7.2.9.2.0
|Dec. 22, 2011
|Linux
|Version
|Last Updated
|SceniX SDK for Linux, 32-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer]
|7.2.9.2.0
|Dec 22, 2011
|SceniX SDK for Linux, 64-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer]
|7.2.9.2.0
|Dec 22, 2011
7.1.9.1.1
|Windows
|Version
|Last Updated
|SceniX SDK Installer for Windows, 32- and 64-Bit (.exe)
|7.1.9.1.1
|Sep16, 2011
|Linux
|Version
|Last Updated
|SceniX SDK for Linux, 32-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer]
|7.1.9.1.1
|Sep16, 2011
|SceniX SDK for Linux, 64-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer]
|7.1.9.1.1
|Sep16, 2011
7.0.9.0.2
|Windows
|Version
|Last Updated
|SceniX SDK Installer for Windows, 32- and 64-Bit (.exe)
|7.0.9.0.2
|Jul 15, 2011
|Linux
|Version
|Last Updated
|SceniX SDK for Linux, 32-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer]
|7.0.9.0.2
|Jul 25, 2011
|SceniX SDK for Linux, 64-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer]
|7.0.9.0.2
|Jul 25, 2011
6.0.8.0.4
|Windows
|Version
|Last Updated
|SceniX SDK Installer for Windows, 32- and 64-Bit (.exe)
|6.0.8.0.4
|Jul 27, 2010
|Linux
|Version
|Last Updated
|SceniX SDK for Linux, 32-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer]
|6.0.8.0.4
|Jul 27, 2010
|SceniX SDK for Linux, 64-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer]
|6.0.8.0.4
|Jul 27, 2010
5.5.8.0.12
|Windows
|Version
|Last Updated
|SceniX SDK Installer for Windows, 32- and 64-Bit (.exe)
|5.5.8.0.12
|Mar 1, 2010
|Linux
|Version
|Last Updated
|SceniX SDK for Linux, 32-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer]
|5.5.8.0.12
|Mar 1, 2010
|SceniX SDK for Linux, 64-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer]
|5.5.8.0.12
|Mar 1, 2010
5.5.8.0.8
|Windows
|Version
|Last Updated
|SceniX SDK Installer for Windows, 32- and 64-Bit (.exe)
|5.5.8.0.8
|Jan 29, 2010
|Linux
|Version
|Last Updated
|SceniX SDK for Linux, 32-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer]
|5.5.8.0.8
|Jan 29, 2010
|SceniX SDK for Linux, 64-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer]
|5.5.8.0.8
|Jan 29, 2010
5.5.8.0
|Windows
|Version
|Last Updated
|SceniX SDK Installer for Windows, 32- and 64-Bit (.exe)
|5.5.8.0
|Nov 24, 2009
|Linux
|Version
|Last Updated
|SceniX SDK for Linux, 32-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer]
|5.5.8.0
|Nov 24, 2009
|SceniX SDK for Linux, 64-Bit [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer]
|5.5.8.0
|Nov 24, 2009
