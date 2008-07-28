SceniX Archive

The following legacy versions of NVIDIA SceniX (previously termed the NVIDIA Scene Graph SDK, or NVSG) are available for supporting older applications. Please note that development support questions are primarily limited to those regarding the current or recently shipping versions of SceniX.
For the latest news about NVSG or other products, subscribe to our Developer RSS feed or follow nvidiadeveloper on Twitter.
|WINDOWS
|Version
|Last Updated
|NVSG SDK Installer for 32- and 64-Bit Windows (.exe)
|4.0.6.0.7 Release
|July 28, 2008
|NVSG SDK Readme (.txt)
|4.0.6.0.7 Release
|July 28, 2008
|NVSG SDK Help (.chm)
|4.0.6.0.7 Release
|July 28, 2008
|VisSim Sample Application (.zip)
|4.0.6.0.7
|July 28, 2008
|NVSG SDK Installer for 32- and 64-Bit Windows (.exe)
|4.0.6.0.1 Release
|Mar. 14, 2008
|NVSG SDK Readme (.txt)
|4.0.6.0.1 Release
|Mar. 14, 2008
|NVSG SDK Help (.chm)
|4.0.6.0.1 Release
|Mar. 14, 2008
|NVSG SDK Installer for 32- and 64-Bit Windows (.exe)
|4.0.5.0.2 Release
|Jan. 16, 2008
|NVSG SDK Readme (.txt)
|4.0.5.0.2 Release
|Jan. 16, 2008
|NVSG SDK Help (.chm)
|4.0.5.0.2 Release
|Jan. 16, 2008
|NVSG SDK Installer for 32-Bit Windows (.exe)
|4.0.4.0.1 Beta
|Sep. 27, 2007
|VisSim Sample Application (.zip)
|4.0.4.0.1 Beta
|Sep. 27, 2007
|NVSG SDK Readme (.txt)
|4.0.4.0.1 Beta
|Sep. 27, 2007
|NVSG SDK Help (.chm)
|4.0.4.0.1 Beta
|Sep. 27, 2007
|NVSG SDK Installer for 32-Bit Windows (.exe)
|4.0.3.0.1 Beta
|Aug. 22, 2007
|NVSG SDK Readme (.txt)
|4.0.3.0.1 Beta
|Aug. 22, 2007
|NVSG SDK Help (.chm)
|4.0.3.0.1 Beta
|Aug. 22, 2007
|Redistributable Package: dotnetfx3setup (.exe)
|4.0.*
|Aug. 28, 2007
|Redistributable Package: dotnetfx3setup_x64 (.exe)
|4.0.*
|Aug. 28, 2007
|Redistributable Package: vcredist_x86 (.exe)
|4.0.*
|Aug. 28, 2007
|Redistributable Package: vcredist_x64 (.exe)
|4.0.*
|Aug. 28, 2007
|NVSG SDK Installer for 32-Bit Windows (.exe)
|3.2.0.13
|Mar. 13, 2007
|NVSG SDK Installer for 64-Bit Windows (.exe)
|3.2.0.13
|Mar. 13, 2007
|NVSG SDK Installer for 32-Bit Windows (.exe)
|3.2.0.10 Beta
|Dec. 22, 2006
|NVSG SDK Installer for 64-Bit Windows (.exe)
|3.2.0.10 Beta
|Dec. 22, 2006
|NVSG SDK Installer for 32-Bit Windows (.exe)
|3.2.0.3 Beta
|Oct. 04, 2006
|NVSG SDK Installer for 64-Bit Windows (.exe)
|3.2.0.3 Beta
|Oct. 04, 2006
|NVSG SDK Installer for 32-Bit Windows (.exe)
|2.1.1.10
|Aug. 25, 2006
|NVSG SDK Installer for 64-Bit Windows (.exe)
|2.1.1.10
|Aug. 25, 2006
|NVSG SDK Installer for 32-Bit Windows (.exe)
|2.1.1.7
|Apr. 06, 2006
|NVSG SDK Installer for 64-Bit Windows (.exe)
|2.1.1.7
|Apr. 06, 2006
|NVSG SDK Installer for 32-Bit Windows (.exe)
|2.1.0.9
|Nov. 08, 2005
|NVSG SDK Installer for 64-Bit Windows [AMD64] (.exe)
|2.1.0.9
|Nov. 08, 2005
|NVSG SDK Installer for 32-Bit Windows (.exe)
|2.1.0.5 Beta
|Jul. 29, 2005
|NVSG SDK Installer for 64-Bit Windows [AMD64] (.exe)
|2.1.0.5 Beta
|Jul. 29, 2005
|NVSG SDK Installer for 32-Bit Windows (.exe)
|1.0.11.4
|Mar. 12, 2005
|NVSG SDK Installer for 64-Bit Windows [AMD64] (.exe)
|1.0.11.4
|Mar. 12, 2005
|LINUX
|Version
|Last Updated
|NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] (.sh)
|4.0.6.0.7 Release
|July 28, 2008
|NVSG SDK for 64-Bit Linux [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] (.sh)
|4.0.6.0.7 Release
|July 28, 2008
|NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] (.sh)
|4.0.6.0.1 Release
|Mar. 14, 2008
|NVSG SDK for 64-Bit Linux [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] (.sh)
|4.0.6.0.1 Release
|Mar. 14, 2008
|NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] (.sh)
|4.0.5.0.2 Release
|Jan. 16, 2008
|NVSG SDK for 64-Bit Linux [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] (.sh)
|4.0.5.0.2 Release
|Jan. 16, 2008
|NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [gcc 3.4 and newer] (.sh)
|3.2.0.13 Beta
|Mar. 13, 2007
|NVSG SDK for 64-Bit Linux [gcc 3.4 and newer] (.sh)
|3.2.0.13 Beta
|Mar. 13, 2007
|NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [gcc 3.2 and 3.3] (.sh)
|3.2.0.10 Beta
|Dec. 22, 2006
|NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [gcc 3.4 and newer] (.sh)
|3.2.0.10 Beta
|Dec. 22, 2006
|NVSG SDK for 64-Bit Linux [gcc 3.3] (.sh)
|3.2.0.10 Beta
|Dec. 22, 2006
|NVSG SDK for 64-Bit Linux [gcc 3.4 and newer] (.sh)
|3.2.0.10 Beta
|Dec. 22, 2006
|NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [gcc 3.2 and 3.3] (.sh)
|2.1.1.10
|Aug. 25, 2006
|NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [gcc 3.4 and newer] (.sh)
|2.1.1.10
|Aug. 25, 2006
|NVSG SDK for 64-Bit Linux [gcc 3.3] (.sh)
|2.1.1.10
|Aug. 25, 2006
|NVSG SDK for 64-Bit Linux [gcc 3.4 and newer] (.sh)
|2.1.1.11
|Aug. 25, 2006
|Sample Scenes
|2.1.1.11
|Aug. 25, 2006
|NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [gcc 3.2 and 3.3] (.sh)
|2.1.1.7
|Apr. 06, 2006
|NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [gcc 3.4 and newer] (.sh)
|2.1.1.7
|Apr. 06, 2006
|NVSG SDK for 64-Bit Linux [gcc 3.3] (.sh)
|2.1.1.7
|Apr. 06, 2006
|NVSG SDK for 64-Bit Linux [gcc 3.4 and newer] (.sh)
|2.1.1.7
|Apr. 06, 2006
|Sample Scenes
|2.1.1.7
|Apr. 06, 2006
|NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [gcc 3.2 and 3.3] (.sh)
|2.1.0.9
|Nov. 02, 2005
|NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [gcc 3.4 and newer] (.sh)
|2.1.0.9
|Nov. 28, 2005
|NVSG SDK for 64-bit Linux [AMD64 - gcc 3.2 and 3.3] (.sh)
|2.1.0.9
|Nov. 28, 2005
|NVSG SDK for 64-bit Linux [AMD64 - gcc 3.4 and newer] (.sh)
|2.1.0.9
|Nov. 28, 2005
|NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [gcc 3.2 and 3.3] (.sh)
|2.1.0.5 Beta
|Jul. 29, 2005
|
NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [gcc 3.4 and newer] (.sh)
|2.1.0.5 Beta
|Jul. 29, 2005
|NVSG SDK for 64-bit Linux [AMD64 - gcc 3.2 and 3.3] (.sh)
|2.1.0.5 Beta
|Mar. 12, 2005
|NVSG SDK for 64-bit Linux [AMD64 - gcc 3.4 and newer] (.sh)
|2.1.0.5 Beta
|Mar. 12, 2005
|Sample Scenes
|2.1.0.5 Beta
|Jul. 29, 2005
|NVSG SDK for 32-bit Linux
|1.0.11.4
|Mar. 12, 2005
|NVSG SDK for 64-bit Linux
|1.0.11.4
|Mar. 12, 2005
|Sample Scenes
|1.0.11.4
|Mar. 12, 2005