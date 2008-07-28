SceniX Archive

The following legacy versions of NVIDIA SceniX (previously termed the NVIDIA Scene Graph SDK, or NVSG) are available for supporting older applications. Please note that development support questions are primarily limited to those regarding the current or recently shipping versions of SceniX.

WINDOWS Version Last Updated
NVSG SDK Installer for 32- and 64-Bit Windows (.exe) 4.0.6.0.7 Release July 28, 2008
NVSG SDK Readme (.txt) 4.0.6.0.7 Release July 28, 2008
NVSG SDK Help (.chm) 4.0.6.0.7 Release July 28, 2008
VisSim Sample Application (.zip) 4.0.6.0.7 July 28, 2008
NVSG SDK Installer for 32- and 64-Bit Windows (.exe) 4.0.6.0.1 Release Mar. 14, 2008
NVSG SDK Readme (.txt) 4.0.6.0.1 Release Mar. 14, 2008
NVSG SDK Help (.chm) 4.0.6.0.1 Release Mar. 14, 2008
NVSG SDK Installer for 32- and 64-Bit Windows (.exe) 4.0.5.0.2 Release Jan. 16, 2008
NVSG SDK Readme (.txt) 4.0.5.0.2 Release Jan. 16, 2008
NVSG SDK Help (.chm) 4.0.5.0.2 Release Jan. 16, 2008
NVSG SDK Installer for 32-Bit Windows (.exe) 4.0.4.0.1 Beta Sep. 27, 2007
VisSim Sample Application (.zip) 4.0.4.0.1 Beta Sep. 27, 2007
NVSG SDK Readme (.txt) 4.0.4.0.1 Beta Sep. 27, 2007
NVSG SDK Help (.chm) 4.0.4.0.1 Beta Sep. 27, 2007
NVSG SDK Installer for 32-Bit Windows (.exe) 4.0.3.0.1 Beta Aug. 22, 2007
NVSG SDK Readme (.txt) 4.0.3.0.1 Beta Aug. 22, 2007
NVSG SDK Help (.chm) 4.0.3.0.1 Beta Aug. 22, 2007
Redistributable Package: dotnetfx3setup (.exe) 4.0.* Aug. 28, 2007
Redistributable Package: dotnetfx3setup_x64 (.exe) 4.0.* Aug. 28, 2007
Redistributable Package: vcredist_x86 (.exe) 4.0.* Aug. 28, 2007
Redistributable Package: vcredist_x64 (.exe) 4.0.* Aug. 28, 2007
NVSG SDK Installer for 32-Bit Windows (.exe) 3.2.0.13 Mar. 13, 2007
NVSG SDK Installer for 64-Bit Windows (.exe) 3.2.0.13 Mar. 13, 2007
NVSG SDK Installer for 32-Bit Windows (.exe) 3.2.0.10 Beta Dec. 22, 2006
NVSG SDK Installer for 64-Bit Windows (.exe) 3.2.0.10 Beta Dec. 22, 2006
NVSG SDK Installer for 32-Bit Windows (.exe) 3.2.0.3 Beta Oct. 04, 2006
NVSG SDK Installer for 64-Bit Windows (.exe) 3.2.0.3 Beta Oct. 04, 2006
NVSG SDK Installer for 32-Bit Windows (.exe) 2.1.1.10 Aug. 25, 2006
NVSG SDK Installer for 64-Bit Windows (.exe) 2.1.1.10 Aug. 25, 2006
NVSG SDK Installer for 32-Bit Windows (.exe) 2.1.1.7 Apr. 06, 2006
NVSG SDK Installer for 64-Bit Windows (.exe) 2.1.1.7 Apr. 06, 2006
NVSG SDK Installer for 32-Bit Windows (.exe) 2.1.0.9 Nov. 08, 2005
NVSG SDK Installer for 64-Bit Windows [AMD64] (.exe) 2.1.0.9 Nov. 08, 2005
NVSG SDK Installer for 32-Bit Windows (.exe) 2.1.0.5 Beta Jul. 29, 2005
NVSG SDK Installer for 64-Bit Windows [AMD64] (.exe) 2.1.0.5 Beta Jul. 29, 2005
NVSG SDK Installer for 32-Bit Windows (.exe) 1.0.11.4 Mar. 12, 2005
NVSG SDK Installer for 64-Bit Windows [AMD64] (.exe) 1.0.11.4 Mar. 12, 2005
LINUX Version Last Updated
NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] (.sh) 4.0.6.0.7 Release July 28, 2008
NVSG SDK for 64-Bit Linux [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] (.sh) 4.0.6.0.7 Release July 28, 2008
NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] (.sh) 4.0.6.0.1 Release Mar. 14, 2008
NVSG SDK for 64-Bit Linux [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] (.sh) 4.0.6.0.1 Release Mar. 14, 2008
NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] (.sh) 4.0.5.0.2 Release Jan. 16, 2008
NVSG SDK for 64-Bit Linux [suggested compiler: gcc 4.1.2 and newer] (.sh) 4.0.5.0.2 Release Jan. 16, 2008
NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [gcc 3.4 and newer] (.sh) 3.2.0.13 Beta Mar. 13, 2007
NVSG SDK for 64-Bit Linux [gcc 3.4 and newer] (.sh) 3.2.0.13 Beta Mar. 13, 2007
NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [gcc 3.2 and 3.3] (.sh) 3.2.0.10 Beta Dec. 22, 2006
NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [gcc 3.4 and newer] (.sh) 3.2.0.10 Beta Dec. 22, 2006
NVSG SDK for 64-Bit Linux [gcc 3.3] (.sh) 3.2.0.10 Beta Dec. 22, 2006
NVSG SDK for 64-Bit Linux [gcc 3.4 and newer] (.sh) 3.2.0.10 Beta Dec. 22, 2006
NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [gcc 3.2 and 3.3] (.sh) 2.1.1.10 Aug. 25, 2006
NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [gcc 3.4 and newer] (.sh) 2.1.1.10 Aug. 25, 2006
NVSG SDK for 64-Bit Linux [gcc 3.3] (.sh) 2.1.1.10 Aug. 25, 2006
NVSG SDK for 64-Bit Linux [gcc 3.4 and newer] (.sh) 2.1.1.11 Aug. 25, 2006
Sample Scenes 2.1.1.11 Aug. 25, 2006
NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [gcc 3.2 and 3.3] (.sh) 2.1.1.7 Apr. 06, 2006
NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [gcc 3.4 and newer] (.sh) 2.1.1.7 Apr. 06, 2006
NVSG SDK for 64-Bit Linux [gcc 3.3] (.sh) 2.1.1.7 Apr. 06, 2006
NVSG SDK for 64-Bit Linux [gcc 3.4 and newer] (.sh) 2.1.1.7 Apr. 06, 2006
Sample Scenes 2.1.1.7 Apr. 06, 2006
NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [gcc 3.2 and 3.3] (.sh) 2.1.0.9 Nov. 02, 2005
NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [gcc 3.4 and newer] (.sh) 2.1.0.9 Nov. 28, 2005
NVSG SDK for 64-bit Linux [AMD64 - gcc 3.2 and 3.3] (.sh) 2.1.0.9 Nov. 28, 2005
NVSG SDK for 64-bit Linux [AMD64 - gcc 3.4 and newer] (.sh) 2.1.0.9 Nov. 28, 2005
NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [gcc 3.2 and 3.3] (.sh) 2.1.0.5 Beta Jul. 29, 2005
NVSG SDK for 32-Bit Linux [gcc 3.4 and newer] (.sh) 2.1.0.5 Beta Jul. 29, 2005
NVSG SDK for 64-bit Linux [AMD64 - gcc 3.2 and 3.3] (.sh) 2.1.0.5 Beta Mar. 12, 2005
NVSG SDK for 64-bit Linux [AMD64 - gcc 3.4 and newer] (.sh) 2.1.0.5 Beta Mar. 12, 2005
Sample Scenes 2.1.0.5 Beta Jul. 29, 2005
NVSG SDK for 32-bit Linux 1.0.11.4 Mar. 12, 2005
NVSG SDK for 64-bit Linux 1.0.11.4 Mar. 12, 2005
Sample Scenes 1.0.11.4 Mar. 12, 2005