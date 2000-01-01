NVIDIA nvTIFF

nvTIFF is a GPU-accelerated TIFF (Tagged Image File Format) encode/decode library built on the CUDA platform and designed to optimize the handling of large, complex image datasets. TIFF images are widely adopted in industries such as medical Imaging, geospatial analysis, and digital pathology. nvTIFF provides optimized processing capabilities along with support for a wide variety of NVIDIA GPU architectures.

nvTIFF encoder is optimized for TIFF files in Planar Contiguous mode, supports up to 4 bits per sample, making it suitable for high-quality image encoding. When working with multiple images in a TIFF file, all images must have identical properties for successful compression making nvTIFF a well-suited library for high-performance imaging tasks including application in medical imaging and geospatial analysis.

nvTIFF Decoder supports up to 16 samples per pixel for both tile and strip-based TIFFs, along with support for a wide variety of compression types such as Deflate (via nvCOMP ), JPEG (via nvJPEG ) and LZW. Additionally, nvTIFF can handle multi-image TIFFs with varying properties and provides APIs to retrieve GeoTIFF metadata, making it highly versatile for a variety of imaging use cases.

Ethical AI

NVIDIA believes Trustworthy AI is a shared responsibility and we have established policies and practices to enable development for a wide array of AI applications. When downloaded or used in accordance with our terms of service, developers should work with their supporting model team to ensure this model meets requirements for the relevant industry and use case and addresses unforeseen product misuse.



For more detailed information on ethical considerations for this model, please see the Model Card++ Explainability, Bias, Safety & Security, and Privacy Subcards. Please report security vulnerabilities or NVIDIA AI Concerns here.