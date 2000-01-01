NVIDIA nvImageCodec
The nvImageCodec is a library of accelerated codecs with a unified interface. It is designed as a framework for extension modules that deliver codec plugins. The library supports GPU-accelerated image processing codecs, including nvJPEG, nvJPEG2000, and nvTIFF, along with fallback options to provide comprehensive support for CPU-based codecs.
Key Features
Unified API for decoding and encoding images
Batch processing, with variable shape and heterogeneous formats images
Codec prioritization with automatic fallback
Built-in parsers for image format detection: JPEG, JPEG 2000, TIFF, BMP, PNG, PNM, WebP
Python bindings
Zero-copy interfaces to CV-CUDA, PyTorch, and CuPy
End-end accelerated sample applications for common image transcoding
Related Libraries
nvTIFF
nvTIFF is a GPU-accelerated TIFF encode/decode library built on the CUDA® platform designed to optimize the handling of large, complex image datasets.
nvJPEG/nvJPEG2000
The nvJPEG/nvJPEG2000 are high-performance GPU-accelerated libraries for decoding, encoding, and transcoding JPEG format images.
DALI
The NVIDIA Data Loading Library (DALI) is a portable, open-source software library for decoding and augmenting images, videos, and speech to accelerate deep learning applications.
nvCOMP
NVIDIA nvCOMP is a high-speed data compression and decompression library optimized for NVIDIA GPUs.
