The nvImageCodec is a library of accelerated codecs with a unified interface. It is designed as a framework for extension modules that deliver codec plugins. The library supports GPU-accelerated image processing codecs, including nvJPEG, nvJPEG2000, and nvTIFF, along with fallback options to provide comprehensive support for CPU-based codecs.

Ethical AI

