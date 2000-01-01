  1. Home

NVIDIA nvImageCodec

The nvImageCodec is a library of accelerated codecs with a unified interface. It is designed as a framework for extension modules that deliver codec plugins. The library supports GPU-accelerated image processing codecs, including nvJPEG, nvJPEG2000, and nvTIFF, along with fallback options to provide comprehensive support for CPU-based codecs.

Key Features

Unified API for decoding and encoding images

  • Batch processing, with variable shape and heterogeneous formats images

  • Codec prioritization with automatic fallback

  • Built-in parsers for image format detection: JPEG, JPEG 2000, TIFF, BMP, PNG, PNM, WebP

  • Python bindings

  • Zero-copy interfaces to CV-CUDA, PyTorch, and CuPy

  • End-end accelerated sample applications for common image transcoding

Related Libraries

nvTIFF

nvTIFF is a GPU-accelerated TIFF encode/decode library built on the CUDA® platform designed to optimize the handling of large, complex image datasets.

nvJPEG/nvJPEG2000

The nvJPEG/nvJPEG2000 are high-performance GPU-accelerated libraries for decoding, encoding, and transcoding JPEG format images.

DALI

The NVIDIA Data Loading Library (DALI) is a portable, open-source software library for decoding and augmenting images, videos, and speech to accelerate deep learning applications.

nvCOMP

NVIDIA nvCOMP is a high-speed data compression and decompression library optimized for NVIDIA GPUs.

