Truly Pythonic Accelerated Math

nvmath-python provides pythonic host and device APIs for using the highly optimized NVIDIA math libraries in Python applications, without the need for intermediary C or C++ bindings. This allows Python applications across deep learning, data processing, and more to leverage the power of NVIDIA hardware for computations out-of-the-box.



nvmath-python provides freedom of using either stateless (function-style) or stateful (class-style) APIs, depending on how much control of expressiveness a user wants. The library also provides integration with the standard logger library to offer visibility into computational details.

