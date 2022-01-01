NVIDIA Merlin™ accelerates the entire pipeline, from ingesting and training to deploying GPU-accelerated recommender systems. Merlin HugeCTR (Huge Click-Through-Rate) is a deep neural network (DNN) training and inference framework designed for recommender systems. It provides distributed training with model-parallel embedding tables, an embeddings cache, and data-parallel neural networks across multiple GPUs and nodes for maximum performance. HugeCTR covers common and recent architectures such as Deep Learning Recommendation Model (DLRM), Wide and Deep, Deep Cross Network (DCN), and DeepFM.

