Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.2 release candidate is now available for download!
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.2 RC is now available for download from the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program. This release adds features for virtual reality application developers, including Oculus SDK support. For 3D, Vulkan support has been added and Direct3D 12 support has been extended. We introduce the Range Profiler as well as expand compute and graphics debugging features, including support for the CUDA 8.0 toolkit and the Pascal GPU family.
Members of the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program may download version 5.2 RC1.
To join, simply create a new account (it’s free and easy).
Here are the great new features added to NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.2 graphics and compute developers:
Graphics Debugging
- The latest Pascal GPUs are supported by the Frame Debugger with more support to be added in the next release.
- Added new Virtual Reality features including support for the latest Oculus SDK for both OpenGL and Direct3D, support for the OpenGL Multicast extension, and a VR Inspector view for VR API usage.
- Added support for the latest API from Khronos: Vulkan. Users can use the Scrubber and Event View to inspect and debug the state of this advanced graphics API and gain understanding of how the workloads are executed on the GPU. Using the Memory Pool Viewer, device memory can be visualized, including the contained buffers and images. Also, SPIR-V shaders can be viewed in a human readable format.
-
The Range Profiler is a powerful new view for determining how your application utilizes the GPU.
- All new performance library for improved GPU instrumentation as well as collection speed and accuracy.
- Improved data mining allowing the user to construct ranges from sections of the scene based on various criteria.
- Elapsed GPU time is reported for each range, as well as hardware statistics detailing how efficiently the GPU was used.
- The Frame Debugger has added the Capture Next Frame feature to help track down intermittent issues.
- OpenGL users can now retry capture if unsupported operations are seen.
-
Direct3D 12 support has been enhanced.
- Dynamic shader editing is now available.
- Improvements have been made to the Scrubber for multi-threaded Direct3D 12 applications.
- Direct3D 12 graphics profiling is now supported.
- Source code serialization of a frame is now supported.
- Improved the Geometry View with powerful visualization capabilities and automated detection of vertex buffer data errors.
- Updated the Graph Configuration View with improved filtering.
Compute
-
Pascal GPU family support:
- Full support for CUDA Debugging.
- Full support for CUDA Memory Checker.
- Full support for CUDA & OpenCL Trace.
- Including the NVIDIA TITAN X, GeForce GTX 1080, GeForce GTX 1070, GeForce GTX 1060.
- FP16 datatype support
- When debugging, in-scope variable values are now always available
For a full list of new features, please see 5.2 New Features.
--NVIDIA Developer Tools Team