Applications that are being "captured" can now be left open while actively debugging an application. This helps ensure you capture the scene of interest before closing out your application.
The Nsight Graphics SDK, released as beta, now allows for programmatic control of Graphics Capture and GPU Trace activities. This C++ library is header-only and straightforward to integrate. There are functions for injection, defining frame boundaries, and triggering captures and traces. An SDK User Guide is available in the documentation.
[Preview] It's now possible to take a GPU Trace of a Graphics Capture live replay, allowing you to quickly profile your capture. Have a shader that is performing poorly? Edit it in realtime using the shader editor and take a new trace to compare performance. Look for the new button near the toolbar at the top.
Please note that while this feature is considered stable, it is in a preview state and likely to change as it nears completion.
The Shader Profiler now offers the ability to view layer fusion breakage in order to help you better optimize cooperative vector operations. CoopVec is essential for neural rendering and this feature is an important part of the analysis workflow that will help you make neural workloads performant.
The Shader Debugger now supports visualizing local variables in a data tip window, making it even easier to inspect values within the context of your shader source code. Mouse over the variable to bring up the data tip, which supports ‘plain-old-data’ as well as complex types like vectors and structs. Pin the data tip in the window and it will update as the program execution changes via stepping or changing thread focus.
VK_KHR_copy_memory_indirect
VK_KHR_swapchain_maintenance1
VK_KHR_video_decode_vp9
ID3D12CommandQueue1
ID3D12DeviceFactory1
ID3D12PipelineState1
ID3D12StateObjectProperties2
VK_EXT_shader_subgroup_partitioned
VK_EXT_shader_long_vector
VK_KHR_internally_synchronized_queues
VK_NV_display_stereo
VK_EXT_ray_tracing_invocation_reorder
ID3D12DevicePreview
The Nsight Graphics Frame Debugger activity has been transitioned to the OpenGL Frame Debugger activity. This is done to differentiate the capabilities of debugging OpenGL from debugging Graphics Captures for Vulkan and D3D12.
The standalone “Generate C++ Capture” activity has been removed.
Pascal Architecture based GPUs are no longer supported.
Some GPU SKUs not typically encountered on consumer desktop systems may report "Unsupported GPU" errors. See this page for more information.