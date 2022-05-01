Nsight Graphics 2022.5

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2022.5 is released with the following changes:

Feature Enhancements:

The new NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture (AD102) based GeForce RTX 4090 GPU is now fully supported.

In the Shader Profiler, instruction execution and thread divergence stats are now available per source-line, for D3D12 ray tracing shaders.

Additional Changes:

The Range Profiler was deprecated in a previous release and will be removed in a future version. Please continue to use the ‘GPU Trace Profiler’ for advanced profiling and analysis.

Known Issues:

GPU Trace: The Windows graphics kernel may report activity on some hardware queues even though the queue is in a wait state. This occurs only when the Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling feature is enabled in the Windows Graphics Settings and will be fixed in a future driver release.

For Vulkan applications, an application run may fail to run with Nsight Graphics if the application uses memory that is allocated with dedicated allocation (VK_KHR_dedicated_allocation) due to a driver issue. To work around this issue, disable the "Device Address C++ Support:" in the Launch tab when launching the application. To do this click on your relevant Activity, for example, Frame Debugger, and then click on the Vulkan tab. Underneath this tab you will find the option "Device Address C++ Support:" Select "No" to disable. This issue will be fixed in a future driver release.

Under the Frame Debugger, Frame Profiler, or Aftermath, DX or Vulkan applications may encounter a driver crash when compiling shaders that use certain FP16 operations (relating to HLSL half, GLSL float16_t, or similar). The driver crash only occurs during shader debug-symbol generation, and does not affect the driver's core functionality. To work around this issue: When using the Frame Debugger or Frame Profiler, under the launch settings' Troubleshooting Section, try disabling "Collect Line Tables". Disablement will result in the tool not displaying HLSL or GLSL source correlation. (3886151) When using the Aftermath Crash Dump Monitor, do not enable the "Generate Shader Debug Information" setting. When using the Aftermath SDK with a DX application, do not use the "GFSDK_Aftermath_FeatureFlags_GenerateShaderDebugInfo" feature flag. When using the Aftermath SDK with a Vulkan application, do not use "VK_DEVICE_DIAGNOSTICS_CONFIG_ENABLE_SHADER_DEBUG_INFO_BIT_NV". (3872773)



