Nsight Graphics 2022.4

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2022.4 is released with the following changes:

Feature Enhancements:

In this release, the API inspector has been redesigned to dramatically improve usability. This includes more intuitive display of critical fields, searching within API Inspector pages, significantly improved constant buffer views, and data export for data persistence and offline comparison.

The GPU Trace advanced profiler now supports profiling and analysis for OpenGL applications on Windows and Linux. This is in addition to existing support for D3D12/DXR and Vulkan/Ray Tracing. GPU Trace is supported on NVIDIA Turing Architecture GPUs and newer. OpenGL/Vulkan interop will continue to be supported.

D3D12 Enhanced Barriers is now supported. "Enhanced barriers offer less latency, support for concurrent read and write (including same-resource copy), diverse aliasing topologies, and better concurrency". This feature was recently added to the D3D12 Agility SDKs and applications that use either enhanced barriers or traditional barriers will be equally supported.

Subchannel Switches can now be overlayed on the GPU Trace timeline via a new checkbox. This helps you to better identify the potential performance impact due to a change in the graphics pipeline workload type (which can cause a delay that will decrease SM occupancy and HW unit throughput). This feature is available on NVIDIA Ampere Architecture GPUs and newer.

Improvements:

Per-shader register count and theoretical warp occupancy are now visible via two new columns in the Shader Profiler summary page.

Additional Changes:

The Range Profiler has been deprecated in this release and will be removed in a future version. Please use the 'GPU Trace Profiler' for advanced profiling and analysis.

Known Issues:

GPU Trace: The Windows graphics kernel may report activity on some hardware queues even though the queue is in a wait state. This occurs only when the Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling feature is enabled in the Windows Graphics Settings and will be fixed in a future driver release.

For Vulkan applications, an application run may fail to run with Nsight Graphics if the application uses memory that is allocated with dedicated allocation (VK_KHR_dedicated_allocation) due to a driver issue. To work around this issue, disable the "Device Address C++ Support:" in the Launch tab when launching the application. To do this click on your relevant Activity, for example, Frame Debugger, and then click on the Vulkan tab. Underneath this tab you will find the option "Device Address C++ Support:" Select "No" to disable. This issue will be fixed in a future driver release.

For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!

For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2022.4 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

