Nsight Graphics 2019.2

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2019.2 is released with the following changes:

  • Feature Enhancement: Range Profiler
    • Vulkan Support - Inspect GPU performance metrics for whole perfmarker regimes, render passes, and single events
    • DXR BuildRaytracingAccelerationStructure calls can now be profiled
    • New Range Profiler Preview
      • Configure sections to customize the profiling experience
      • Introduce rules to create warnings based on GPU performance counter values within the configurable Range Profiler
  • Feature Enhancement: Nsight Aftermath (Beta)
    • DXR Support - Trace GPU hangs or crashes back to the specific DXR shader
  • Feature Enhancement: GPU Trace
    • D3D12 Fence visualization - View Waits and Signals in the new Synchronization row
  • Feature Enhancement: Acceleration Structure Viewer
    • Configure camera speed and camera orientation 
    • Visualize geometry setup flags by utilizing highlight-based filtering
    • AABB and bounding box visualization
  • Feature Enhancement: API Inspector
    • Event number and performance markers are now visible in the API inspector for greater event context
    • Trimmed D3D11 and D3D12 strings in the API inspector to increase information density
  • New Support: D3D12 Meshlets NVAPI
  • New Feature:  Feedback Button
    • Integrated a feedback button into Nsight Graphics to make sending comments, bugs, and feature requests easier
  • Improved:
    • Running Steam games with Nsight Graphics on Linux is now much easier with new injection method

Known Issues

  • Running GPU Trace with elevated privileges and restrictive GPU counter access will cause a the target application to crash. To work around this issue, please set GPU counter access to permissive in the NVIDIA control panel.
  • Nsight Aftermath DXR support will be fully enabled with the mid-April release of the NVIDIA graphics driver

