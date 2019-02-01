Nsight Graphics 2019.2

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2019.2 is released with the following changes:

Feature Enhancement: Range Profiler

Range Profiler Vulkan Support - Inspect GPU performance metrics for whole perfmarker regimes, render passes, and single events



DXR BuildRaytracingAccelerationStructure calls can now be profiled



New Range Profiler Preview



Configure sections to customize the profiling experience





Introduce rules to create warnings based on GPU performance counter values within the configurable Range Profiler

Feature Enhancement: Nsight Aftermath (Beta)

Nsight Aftermath (Beta) DXR Support - Trace GPU hangs or crashes back to the specific DXR shader

Feature Enhancement: GPU Trace

GPU Trace D3D12 Fence visualization - View Waits and Signals in the new Synchronization row

Feature Enhancement: Acceleration Structure Viewer

Acceleration Structure Viewer Configure camera speed and camera orientation



Visualize geometry setup flags by utilizing highlight-based filtering



AABB and bounding box visualization

Feature Enhancement: API Inspector

API Inspector Event number and performance markers are now visible in the API inspector for greater event context



Trimmed D3D11 and D3D12 strings in the API inspector to increase information density

New Support: D3D12 Meshlets NVAPI

D3D12 Meshlets NVAPI added support for Mesh Shaders in D3D12 via NVAPI

New Feature: Feedback Button

Feedback Button Integrated a feedback button into Nsight Graphics to make sending comments, bugs, and feature requests easier

Improved:

Running Steam games with Nsight Graphics on Linux is now much easier with new injection method

Known Issues

Running GPU Trace with elevated privileges and restrictive GPU counter access will cause a the target application to crash. To work around this issue, please set GPU counter access to permissive in the NVIDIA control panel.

Nsight Aftermath DXR support will be fully enabled with the mid-April release of the NVIDIA graphics driver

