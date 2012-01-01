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NVIDIA Nsight AI

Bring current NVIDIA CUDA™ knowledge into your AI-enabled development workflow with the NVIDIA-hosted CUDA MCP Server for one-line agent access or the open source Nsight™ Copilot Blueprint for a self-hosted CUDA AI backend built for NVIDIA GPU-accelerated systems.*

Choose the Nsight AI Tool for Your Workflow

Connect an AI coding agent to current CUDA knowledge, deploy a self-hosted AI assistant, or bring AI-guided performance analysis into your Nsight workflow.

See Nsight Copilot in Action

Use Nsight Copilot in Visual Studio Code and Nsight Compute, connect the CUDA MCP Server to your preferred coding agent, or deploy the open source blueprint for a self-hosted workflow.

Nsight Copilot Blueprint

This video shows the open source Nsight Copilot Blueprint, a self-hosted CUDA AI backend built for NVIDIA GPU-accelerated systems.*

Nsight Copilot for Nsight Compute

This video demonstrates Nsight Copilot integration in Nsight Compute, providing interactive guidance on uncoalesced memory accesses. 

Key Capabilities

Hosted CUDA Knowledge for Your Agent

Connect the CUDA MCP Server to give your AI coding agent access to up-to-date NVIDIA CUDA documentation and code examples so it can answer CUDA questions from current first-party sources.

AI-Assisted CUDA Development

Use Nsight Copilot in Visual Studio Code and Nsight Compute for CUDA-aware chat, code generation, code transformation, and interactive guidance.

Open Source, Self-Hosted CUDA AI

Deploy the open source Nsight Copilot Blueprint optimized for DGX Spark™ for a self-hosted CUDA AI backend and connect compatible IDE clients. Explore the blueprint on GitHub.

Get Started With NVIDIA Nsight AI

CUDA MCP Server

Connect the Hosted CUDA MCP Server

Choose your agent and connect in one line

On first connection, sign in with your NVIDIA Developer account. Your client will reuse that authentication afterward.

Run this command from you terminal

claude mcp add --scope user --transport http nvidia-cuda-docs https://api.copilot.nsight.ngc.nvidia.com/mcp/cuda-docs

Run this command from you terminal

codex mcp add nvidia-cuda-docs --url https://api.copilot.nsight.ngc.nvidia.com/mcp/cuda-docs
Add to Cursor

Add to your custom MCP configuration

{
  "mcpServers": {
    "nvidia-cuda-docs": {
      "serverUrl": "https://api.copilot.nsight.ngc.nvidia.com/mcp/cuda-docs"
    }
  }
}

Connect to the CUDA MCP Server

https://api.copilot.nsight.ngc.nvidia.com/mcp/cuda-docs

Nsight Copilot Blueprint

Deploy the Self-Hosted Nsight Copilot Blueprint

An open source, self-hosted CUDA AI backend optimized for NVIDIA GPU-accelerated systems.*

1. Confirm Your Setup

Prepare your NVIDIA GPU-accelerated system with Ubuntu 22.04 or later, Docker Compose v2, NVIDIA Container Toolkit, and at least 200 GB of free disk space. See the GitHub guide for current hardware requirements and deployment guidance.

Get Started on GitHub

2. Deploy the Blueprint

Follow the GitHub guide to deploy the blueprint with Docker Compose.

3. Connect Your IDE

Once the backend is running, connect the Nsight Copilot VS Code extension or another compatible IDE client.

NVIDIA Nsight AI FAQ

Get answers to common questions about NVIDIA Nsight AI, including the CUDA MCP Server, self-hosted deployment, Nsight Compute integration, and system requirements.

General Questions

More Resources

Join the Developer Community

Join the Community

Join the NVIDIA Developer Program

Join the NVIDIA Developer Program

Sign up for the NVIDIA Developer Newsletter

Sign up for the Developer Newsletter

Get started with Nsight Copilot

Nsight Copilot BlueprintCUDA MCP ServerNsight Compute IntegrationVS Code Extension

Support

To provide feedback, request additional features, or report support issues, please use the Developer Forums.

*Hardware compatibility depends on the requirements of the included NIM™ models. See the GitHub guide for current system requirements.