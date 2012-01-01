NVIDIA Nsight AI

Bring current NVIDIA CUDA™ knowledge into your AI-enabled development workflow with the NVIDIA-hosted CUDA MCP Server for one-line agent access or the open source Nsight™ Copilot Blueprint for a self-hosted CUDA AI backend built for NVIDIA GPU-accelerated systems.*

Choose the Nsight AI Tool for Your Workflow

Connect an AI coding agent to current CUDA knowledge, deploy a self-hosted AI assistant, or bring AI-guided performance analysis into your Nsight workflow.