NVIDIA Nsight AI
Bring current NVIDIA CUDA™ knowledge into your AI-enabled development workflow with the NVIDIA-hosted CUDA MCP Server for one-line agent access or the open source Nsight™ Copilot Blueprint for a self-hosted CUDA AI backend built for NVIDIA GPU-accelerated systems.*
Choose the Nsight AI Tool for Your Workflow
Connect an AI coding agent to current CUDA knowledge, deploy a self-hosted AI assistant, or bring AI-guided performance analysis into your Nsight workflow.
See Nsight Copilot in Action
Use Nsight Copilot in Visual Studio Code and Nsight Compute, connect the CUDA MCP Server to your preferred coding agent, or deploy the open source blueprint for a self-hosted workflow.
Nsight Copilot Blueprint
This video shows the open source Nsight Copilot Blueprint, a self-hosted CUDA AI backend built for NVIDIA GPU-accelerated systems.*
Nsight Copilot for Nsight Compute
This video demonstrates Nsight Copilot integration in Nsight Compute, providing interactive guidance on uncoalesced memory accesses.
Key Capabilities
Hosted CUDA Knowledge for Your Agent
Connect the CUDA MCP Server to give your AI coding agent access to up-to-date NVIDIA CUDA documentation and code examples so it can answer CUDA questions from current first-party sources.
AI-Assisted CUDA Development
Use Nsight Copilot in Visual Studio Code and Nsight Compute for CUDA-aware chat, code generation, code transformation, and interactive guidance.
Open Source, Self-Hosted CUDA AI
Deploy the open source Nsight Copilot Blueprint optimized for DGX Spark™ for a self-hosted CUDA AI backend and connect compatible IDE clients. Explore the blueprint on GitHub.
Get Started With NVIDIA Nsight AI
CUDA MCP Server
Connect the Hosted CUDA MCP Server
Choose your agent and connect in one line
On first connection, sign in with your NVIDIA Developer account. Your client will reuse that authentication afterward.
Run this command from you terminal
claude mcp add --scope user --transport http nvidia-cuda-docs https://api.copilot.nsight.ngc.nvidia.com/mcp/cuda-docs
Run this command from you terminal
codex mcp add nvidia-cuda-docs --url https://api.copilot.nsight.ngc.nvidia.com/mcp/cuda-docs
Add to your custom MCP configuration
{ "mcpServers": { "nvidia-cuda-docs": { "serverUrl": "https://api.copilot.nsight.ngc.nvidia.com/mcp/cuda-docs" } } }
Connect to the CUDA MCP Server
https://api.copilot.nsight.ngc.nvidia.com/mcp/cuda-docs
Nsight Copilot Blueprint
Deploy the Self-Hosted Nsight Copilot Blueprint
An open source, self-hosted CUDA AI backend optimized for NVIDIA GPU-accelerated systems.*
1. Confirm Your Setup
Prepare your NVIDIA GPU-accelerated system with Ubuntu 22.04 or later, Docker Compose v2, NVIDIA Container Toolkit, and at least 200 GB of free disk space. See the GitHub guide for current hardware requirements and deployment guidance.
2. Deploy the Blueprint
Follow the GitHub guide to deploy the blueprint with Docker Compose.
3. Connect Your IDE
Once the backend is running, connect the Nsight Copilot VS Code extension or another compatible IDE client.
NVIDIA Nsight AI FAQ
Get answers to common questions about NVIDIA Nsight AI, including the CUDA MCP Server, self-hosted deployment, Nsight Compute integration, and system requirements.
General Questions
Nsight AI is the evolved, rebranded platform that replaces Nsight Copilot, designed to streamline AI-enabled development workflows by providing intelligent code suggestions and assistance specifically for NVIDIA CUDA programming.
Explore the updated capabilities on the NVIDIA Nsight AI product page.
The CUDA MCP Server provides a standardized interface that connects your preferred AI coding agent to real-time, first-party NVIDIA CUDA documentation and code examples, ensuring the model provides accurate and context-aware answers.
Review the documentation on how to connect your agent to the CUDA MCP Server.
The Nsight Copilot Blueprint is an open-source, self-hosted CUDA AI backend optimized for NVIDIA GPU-accelerated systems, allowing developers to maintain full control over their development environment and data privacy while utilizing advanced AI assistance.
Download and deploy the Nsight Copilot Blueprint from the GitHub repository.
You can use the Nsight Copilot integration within Nsight Compute to receive interactive guidance specifically focused on memory analysis, such as identifying and resolving uncoalesced memory accesses in your CUDA kernels.
Get started with the Nsight Compute integration tools.
Yes, on your first connection to the CUDA MCP Server, you must authenticate using your NVIDIA Developer account; once authenticated, your client will securely manage and reuse these credentials for subsequent sessions.
Join the NVIDIA Developer Program to manage your account credentials.
The Blueprint requires an NVIDIA GPU-accelerated system running Ubuntu 22.04 or later, Docker Compose v2, and the NVIDIA Container Toolkit, along with a minimum of 200 GB of free disk space for the deployment.
Confirm your current system requirements via the GitHub deployment documentation.
The hosted CUDA MCP Server provides access to NVIDIA-curated documentation; however, users handling highly sensitive or proprietary code should use the self-hosted Nsight Copilot Blueprint to ensure data remains strictly on-premises.
Learn about self-hosted options on the Nsight Copilot Blueprint GitHub.
No, Nsight AI complements traditional debugging by providing real-time, AI-powered insights and analysis, but it should be used in conjunction with standard debugging tools for comprehensive application validation.
Learn more about the tools overview for Nsight Compute.
MCP is the standardized communication protocol used by the CUDA MCP Server, allowing various coding assistants to securely interface with NVIDIA's knowledge base and documentation.
Understand the protocol usage in the Nsight Copilot GitHub documentation.
More Resources
Get started with Nsight Copilot
Nsight Copilot BlueprintCUDA MCP ServerNsight Compute IntegrationVS Code Extension
Support
To provide feedback, request additional features, or report support issues, please use the Developer Forums.
*Hardware compatibility depends on the requirements of the included NIM™ models. See the GitHub guide for current system requirements.