Get Started With NVIDIA DOCA Accelerate the development and deployment of DOCA applications. NVIDIA DOCA™ for data processing units (DPUs) and SuperNICs is like CUDA® for GPUs—a consistent and essential resource across all existing and future generations of NVIDIA® BlueField® products. It brings together a wide range of powerful APIs, libraries, and frameworks for programming and accelerating modern data center infrastructures.​ DOCA on the host includes all needed drivers and tools for your NVIDIA networking platforms.



Follow the steps below to get started with NVIDIA BlueField and run your first DOCA application.

What networking device are you installing on your host?

Steps to Get Started With BlueField Step 1. Install Your BlueField DPU or SuperNIC Install your BlueField DPU into your host by following the DPU hardware installation instructions. The steps include inserting the card into the PCIe slot and properly securing it into the chassis. See Instructions NVIDIA BlueField networking platform powered by DOCA brings together a wide range of powerful, APIs, libraries and frameworks for programming and accelerating modern data center infrastructures.

Step 2. Set Up the Software Follow the software installation steps in the DOCA SDK quick-start guide to download and install DOCA on the host and on the BlueField networking platform, or use our Ansible playbooks to image your DPU and download and install all the necessary DOCA SDK files. View Guide Step 3. Deploy Your First DOCA Application on BlueField Example DOCA applications are included with the DOCA runtime. The Secure Channel reference application demonstrates how to use the DOCA Comm Channel library to enable host-to-BlueField communication to control services on the DPU or SuperNIC, offload host tasks, or exchange messages using the comm channel SDK.

Follow this guide to explore the DOCA Secure Channel reference application: View Guide DOCA Comm Channel Lib provides secure and efficient application offload.

Steps to Get Started With ConnectX Step 1. Install ConnectX Install your BlueField DPU into your host by following the . The steps include inserting the card into the PCIe slot and properly securing it into the chassis. See User Manual Step 2. Set Up DOCA on your Host

Follow the software installation steps in the DOCA SDK user manual to set up your host with all the necessary DOCA SDK files.

Resources Access DOCA Documentation Read Technical Blogs Check out technical content created for developers by developers. Explore NVIDIA Technical Blogs How-to Video Content Watch our DOCA experts address common questions, best practices, and demonstrations on the DOCAcast video series. Watch Videos Find Us on GitLab Explore setup guides, sample applications, and more on GitLab. Go to GitLab