Get Started With NVIDIA DOCA

Accelerate the development and deployment of DOCA applications.

NVIDIA DOCA™ for data processing units (DPUs) and SuperNICs is like CUDA® for GPUs—a consistent and essential resource across all existing and future generations of NVIDIA® BlueField® products. It brings together a wide range of powerful APIs, libraries, and frameworks for programming and accelerating modern data center infrastructures.​ DOCA on the host includes all needed drivers and tools for your NVIDIA networking platforms.

Follow the steps below to get started with NVIDIA BlueField and run your first DOCA application.

What networking device are you installing on your host?

BlueField
|
ConnectX

Documentation

Access DOCA SDK Documentation

View the SDK programming guides, API references, and more.

Explore DOCA SDK Documentation

Engage on the DOCA Tech Forums

Post your technical questions, find answers to the most common questions, and stay connected to the DOCA community.

Visit the DOCA Technical Forums

Get an Introduction to DOCA for BlueField DPUs

Check Out Quick-Start Guides

Access our developer and administrator quick-start guides.

DOCA Developer Quick-Start GuideBlueField Admin Quick-Start Guide

Steps to Get Started With BlueField

Step 1. Install Your BlueField DPU or SuperNIC

Install your BlueField DPU into your host by following the DPU hardware installation instructions. The steps include inserting the card into the PCIe slot and properly securing it into the chassis.

    See Instructions
    A diagram of NVIDIA Aerial CUDA-Accelerated RAN showing full-stack vRAN acceleration
    NVIDIA BlueField networking platform powered by DOCA brings together a wide range of powerful, APIs, libraries and frameworks for programming and accelerating modern data center infrastructures.

    Step 2. Set Up the Software

    Follow the software installation steps in the DOCA SDK quick-start guide to download and install DOCA on the host and on the BlueField networking platform, or use our Ansible playbooks to image your DPU and download and install all the necessary DOCA SDK files.

    View Guide

    Step 3. Deploy Your First DOCA Application on BlueField

    Example DOCA applications are included with the DOCA runtime. The Secure Channel reference application demonstrates how to use the DOCA Comm Channel library to enable host-to-BlueField communication to control services on the DPU or SuperNIC, offload host tasks, or exchange messages using the comm channel SDK.
    Follow this guide to explore the DOCA Secure Channel reference application:

    View Guide
    A diagram of NVIDIA Aerial CUDA-Accelerated RAN showing full-stack vRAN acceleration
    DOCA Comm Channel Lib provides secure and efficient application offload.

    Steps to Get Started With ConnectX

    Step 1. Install ConnectX

    Install your BlueField DPU into your host by following the . The steps include inserting the card into the PCIe slot and properly securing it into the chassis.

    See User Manual

    Step 2. Set Up DOCA on your Host

    Follow the software installation steps in the DOCA SDK user manual to set up your host with all the necessary DOCA SDK files.

    Resources

    Access DOCA Documentation

    Read Technical Blogs

    Check out technical content created for developers by developers.

    Explore NVIDIA Technical Blogs

    How-to Video Content

    Watch our DOCA experts address common questions, best practices, and demonstrations on the DOCAcast video series.

    Watch Videos

    Find Us on GitLab

    Explore setup guides, sample applications, and more on GitLab.

    Go to GitLab

    Ready to Purchase?

    To purchase BlueField DPUs and ConnectX NICs, please contact your NVIDIA partner or visit the NVIDIA networking store.

    Get StartedNVIDIA Networking Store

