Get Started With NVIDIA DOCA
Accelerate the development and deployment of DOCA applications.
NVIDIA DOCA™ for data processing units (DPUs) and SuperNICs is like CUDA® for GPUs—a consistent and essential resource across all existing and future generations of NVIDIA® BlueField® products. It brings together a wide range of powerful APIs, libraries, and frameworks for programming and accelerating modern data center infrastructures. DOCA on the host includes all needed drivers and tools for your NVIDIA networking platforms.
Follow the steps below to get started with NVIDIA BlueField and run your first DOCA application.
What networking device are you installing on your host?
Documentation
Access DOCA SDK Documentation
View the SDK programming guides, API references, and more.
Engage on the DOCA Tech Forums
Post your technical questions, find answers to the most common questions, and stay connected to the DOCA community.Visit the DOCA Technical Forums
Get an Introduction to DOCA for BlueField DPUs
Check Out Quick-Start Guides
Access our developer and administrator quick-start guides.DOCA Developer Quick-Start GuideBlueField Admin Quick-Start Guide
Steps to Get Started With BlueField
Step 1. Install Your BlueField DPU or SuperNIC
Install your BlueField DPU into your host by following the DPU hardware installation instructions. The steps include inserting the card into the PCIe slot and properly securing it into the chassis.
Step 2. Set Up the Software
Follow the software installation steps in the DOCA SDK quick-start guide to download and install DOCA on the host and on the BlueField networking platform, or use our Ansible playbooks to image your DPU and download and install all the necessary DOCA SDK files.View Guide
Step 3. Deploy Your First DOCA Application on BlueField
Example DOCA applications are included with the DOCA runtime. The Secure Channel reference application demonstrates how to use the DOCA Comm Channel library to enable host-to-BlueField communication to control services on the DPU or SuperNIC, offload host tasks, or exchange messages using the comm channel SDK.
Follow this guide to explore the DOCA Secure Channel reference application:
Steps to Get Started With ConnectX
Step 1. Install ConnectX
Install your BlueField DPU into your host by following the . The steps include inserting the card into the PCIe slot and properly securing it into the chassis.See User Manual
Step 2. Set Up DOCA on your Host
Follow the software installation steps in the DOCA SDK user manual to set up your host with all the necessary DOCA SDK files.
Resources
Read Technical Blogs
Check out technical content created for developers by developers.
How-to Video Content
Watch our DOCA experts address common questions, best practices, and demonstrations on the DOCAcast video series.
Ready to Purchase?
