NVIDIA and LlamaIndex Developer Contest

Join developers from around the globe in creating innovative large language model (LLM) applications powered by NVIDIA and LLamaIndex technologies. We encourage you to build retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), agentic, or beyond-agentic RAG applications in any domain that interests you and win one of several exciting prizes.



To get started, explore our technical resources and join the NVIDIA Developer Discord channel to connect with NVIDIA and LLamaIndex experts and other developers.



The contest will run from August 27th to November 10th in several countries. See the contest's Terms and Conditions