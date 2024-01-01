NVIDIA Isaac Perceptor



NVIDIA Isaac™ Perceptor is a collection of hardware-accelerated packages for visual AI, tailored for Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) to perceive, localize, and operate robustly in unstructured environments. Robotics software developers can now easily access turnkey AI-based perception capabilities, ensuring reliable operations and obstacle detection in complex scenarios.



Sign up below to get notified about Isaac Perceptor availability.



Notify Me