NVIDIA Isaac Nova Orin

Discover the new compute and sensor platform designed to help robot OEMs and software companies accelerate development and deployment of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs).


Isaac Nova Orin
Nova Carter, Isaac reference robot (pictured above)

Key Benefits

Production-Ready

Minimize your development cycle and accelerate your path to market with an all-in-one, fully integrated compute and sensing solution. It’s ideal for solving complex AMR challenges in large and highly dynamic environments.

3D Perception

The solution features full 360-degree sensing coverage at over 800 mega-samples per second with a qualified sensor suite that includes eight cameras (four stereo cameras and four mono) and two IMUs sensors. Diversity and redundancy of sensors—fully synchronized and calibrated with simulation models, drivers, and adaptation tools—enable new functionalities and maximize uptime.

Flexible and Powerful Compute

Tap into some of the most advanced hardware-accelerated algorithms running at blazing speed with up to 275 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS) of AI performance and high-bandwidth sensors inputs.

Jetson AGX Orin

NVIDIA Isaac Nova Orin™ includes Jetson AGX Orin​ with high-throughput interfaces (GMSL) for high-resolution/high-speed cameras and a large number of IO ports. The sensor connectivity ensures simultaneous camera capture synchronization and global timestamping across sensors over distances of up to 15 meters.

Jetson AGX Orin features an NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU and Arm Cortex-A78AE CPUs, along with next-generation deep learning and vision accelerators. High-speed interfaces, faster memory bandwidth, and multimodal sensor support provide the ability to feed multiple concurrent AI application pipelines.


Jetson AGX Orin

Isaac Nova Orin—More Sensors for Full Autonomy

Nova Orin adds more sensors to boost 3D perception around an AMR. This helps it operate in very large environments consisting of highly dynamic obstacles, other AMRs, and humans. 3D understanding also ensures higher uptime and availability.

Camera

A mix of wide-angle fisheye cameras for teleoperation and stereo camera for perception tasks.

Lidar

A combination of short-range 2D lidar to ensure safety and 3D lidar for navigation and mapping.

Odometry

An IMU, wheel encoders, and stereo camera for precise odometry

Sensor Type
Sensor Name
I/O
Part Name
Manufacturer
Details
HFOV
VFOV
Stereo Camera
Front Stereo
GMSL2
Hawk LI-AR0234CS-STEREO-GMSL2
Leopard Imaging
2.3MP RGGB
121.5
73.5
Stereo Camera
Rear Stereo
GMSL2
Hawk LI-AR0234CS-STEREO-GMSL2
Leopard Imaging
2.3MP RGGB
121.5
73.5
Stereo Camera
Left Stereo
GMSL2
Hawk LI-AR0234CS-STEREO-GMSL2
Leopard Imaging
2.3MP RGGB
121.5
73.5
Stereo Camera
Right Stereo
GMSL2
Hawk LI-AR0234CS-STEREO-GMSL2
Leopard Imaging
2.3MP RGGB
121.5
73.5
Camera
Front Fisheye
GMSL2
Owl LI-AR0234CS-GMSL2-OWL
Leopard Imaging
2.3MP RGGB
202.0 +/- 3
127.2 +/- 2
Camera
Rear Fisheye
GMSL2
Owl LI-AR0234CS-GMSL2-OWL
Leopard Imaging
2.3MP RGGB
202.0 +/- 3
127.2 +/- 2
Camera
Left Fisheye
GMSL2
Owl LI-AR0234CS-GMSL2-OWL
Leopard Imaging
2.3MP RGGB
202.0 +/- 3
127.2 +/- 2
Camera
Right Fisheye
GMSL2
Owl LI-AR0234CS-GMSL2-OWL
Leopard Imaging
2.3MP RGGB
202.0 +/- 3
127.2 +/- 2
IMU
Front Stereo IMU
I2C
BMI088
Bosch
12.5 - 1600Hz
-
-
IMU
Chassis IMU
I2C
BMI088
Bosch
12.5 - 1600Hz
-
-
Magnetometer
Chassis Magnetometer
I2C
BMM150
Bosch
10Hz
-
-
Barometer
Chassis Barometer
I2C
BMP390
Bosch
less than or = 200H
-
-
2D Lidar
Front 2D Lidar
Ethernet
RPLidar S2E
Slamtec
10Hz 0.12 deg resolution 0.05-30m range
360
-
2D Lidar
Back 2D Lidar
Ethernet
RPLidar S2E
Slamtec
S10Hz 0.12 deg resolution 0.05-30m range
360
-
3D Lidar
3D Lidar
Ethernet
XT32
Hesai
5-20Hz 0.09-0.36 deg resolution 0.05-120m range
360
31 (+15 / -16)
* High-fidelity 4D ground truth sensors verify and validate existing sensors and provide data for creation of robot navigation maps with Isaac map.

FAQ

Isaac Nova Orin is a state-of-the-art compute and sensor reference architecture to accelerate AMR development and deployment. It features up to two Jetson AGX Orin computers and a full sensor suite for next-gen AMRs that enable surround vision-based perception with lidar-based solutions.

Nova Carter is a reference design robot that uses the Nova Orin compute and sensor architecture. It’s a complete robotics development platform that accelerates the development and deployment of next-generation Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs). You can learn more about it from our partner, Segway Robotics

You can purchase Nova Carter from our partner, Segway Robotics, using this link.

Nova Carter and the full Nova Orin sensor suite are available as assets in NVIDIA Isaac Sim™ to rapidly accelerate AMR software development and testing. You can find more information on the Isaac Sim assets here.

For years, developers have been designing AMRs by trial and error from scratch, selecting computing, software, and sensors. This time-consuming effort demands years of engineering time, reducing speed to market for AI deployment in specific domains. For robotics OEM and software companies, Nova Orin promises to improve reliability and reduce development cost. It features a Jetson AGX Orin computer and a diverse/redundant sensor suite comprising four stereo RGB cameras, four wide-angle cameras, two 2D lidars, and one 3D lidar. Isaac Nova Orin enables powerful capabilities:

  • Robust surround diverse multi-sensor 360-degree sensing
  • Highly precise sensor time synchronization within < 100us of sensor data acquisition time
  • High-speed data capture to disk at up to 2GB/s
  • Software and drivers, so developers can immediately focus on robotics development
  • Robot and sensors in Isaac Sim for development in simulation and on the robot

The Isaac Nova reference robot is also designed to receive over-the-air software updates.

Two options:

  • Isaac ROS: packages for Nova Carter are available for use with ROS 2 Humble, with applications for mapping, navigation, and joystick remote teleoperation, using accelerated computing for perception.
  • Isaac AMR: Nova Carter is engineered to seamlessly integrate with the best-in-class NVIDIA Isaac AMR autonomy platform, which enables Nova Carter to proficiently execute tasks such as surround perception, 3D mapping, and autonomous navigation.

For questions on Jetson, please refer to Jetson FAQ

Sign up below to be notified about Isaac Nova Orin’s availability.


