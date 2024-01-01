NVIDIA Isaac Manipulator



Isaac Manipulator is a collection of foundation models and modular GPU-accelerated libraries that help build scalable and repeatable workflows for dynamic manipulation tasks by accelerating AI model training and task (re)programming. It’s revolutionizing how robotics software developers can leverage customized software components for specific tasks such as machine tending, assembly tasks, etc., enabling manipulation arms to seamlessly perceive and interact with their surroundings.



Sign up below to get notified about the developer preview.



Notify Me