Nova Carter, powered by Nova Orin, is a reference robot required to experience the Isaac AMR end-to-end stack. It comes fully assembled and ready to use.

It includes an NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin system-on-module with up to 275 TOPS of compute and uses lidar and a set of stereo cameras for surround perception, mapping, and navigation. The robot is calibrated and tested to work out of the box, giving developers valuable time to innovate on new features and capabilities.

Among possible use cases, Nova Carter can collect data for mapping test areas like a warehouse or a factory. The processed data can then be deployed into Carter to achieve full autonomy for a specific use case.

