App Frameworks and SDKs
NVIDIA NeMo
Generative AI
NVIDIA NeMoTM is an end-to-end, cloud-native framework for building, customizing, and deploying generative AI models. It includes training and inferencing frameworks, guardrailing toolkits, data curation tools, and pretrained models, offering enterprises an easy, cost-effective, and fast way to adopt generative AI.
NVIDIA Tokkio
Brand Avatars
NVIDIA’s cloud-based, interactive avatar virtual assistant is built using the Tokkio customer service AI workflow. It enables interactive avatars that can see, perceive, intelligently converse, and provide recommendations, enhancing the customer service experience.
NVIDIA Riva
Multimodal Conversational AI
NVIDIA® Riva is a GPU-accelerated speech and translation AI software development kit for building and deploying fully customizable, real-time AI pipelines that deliver world-class accuracy in all clouds, on premises, at the edge, and on embedded devices.
NVIDIA Metropolis
AI-Enabled Video Analytics
NVIDIA Metropolis features GPU-accelerated SDKs and developer tools that help developers optimally build, deploy, and scale AI-enabled video analytics and IoT applications—from the edge to the cloud.
RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark
Data Science Software
The NVIDIA RAPIDS™ Accelerator for Apache Spark makes it possible to run entire data science workflows with high-speed GPU compute and parallelize data loading, data manipulation, and machine learning 5X faster and with 4X lower infrastructure costs with no code changes.
cuOpt
Accelerated Optimization
cuOpt helps teams solve complex routing problems with multiple constraints and deliver new capabilities, like dynamic rerouting, job scheduling, and robotic simulations, with subsecond solver response time.
NVIDIA Isaac
AI-Powered Robots
NVIDIA Isaac™ is an end-to-end platform for the development, simulation, and deployment of AI-enabled, commercial-grade robots.
Triton Inference Server
AI Model Deployment
NVIDIA Triton™ Inference Server lets teams run inference on trained machine learning or deep learning models from any framework on any processor—GPU, CPU, or other. It’s an open-source software that standardizes AI model deployment and execution across every workload.
Browse by Resource Type
Generative AI Explained
Explore generative AI, which has recently taken the world by storm. Using neural networks to identify patterns and structures within existing data, it generates new content based on a variety of inputs. In this course, you'll learn generative AI concepts, applications, and the challenges and opportunities of this exciting field.
Introduction to Robotic Simulations in Isaac Sim
Learn how to tap into the simulation loop of a 3D engine and initialize experiments with objects, robots, and physics logic. This can be done programmatically using NVIDIA Omniverse™ Kit and Pixar USD commands, but this course will use NVIDIA Isaac Sim™ Core to wrap these low-level operations in an object-oriented fashion.
Accelerating End-to-End Data Science Workflows
Learn how to build and execute end-to-end, GPU-accelerated data science workflows that let you quickly explore, iterate, and move your work into production. In this self-paced lab, you’ll learn how to use RAPIDS accelerated data science libraries to perform data analysis at scale with a wide variety of GPU-accelerated algorithms.
