Generative AI Explained Explore generative AI, which has recently taken the world by storm. Using neural networks to identify patterns and structures within existing data, it generates new content based on a variety of inputs. In this course, you'll learn generative AI concepts, applications, and the challenges and opportunities of this exciting field.

Introduction to Robotic Simulations in Isaac Sim Learn how to tap into the simulation loop of a 3D engine and initialize experiments with objects, robots, and physics logic. This can be done programmatically using NVIDIA Omniverse™ Kit and Pixar USD commands, but this course will use NVIDIA Isaac Sim™ Core to wrap these low-level operations in an object-oriented fashion.

