NVIDIA Student Network

The NVIDIA Student Network is a community engagement program that provides exclusive training, tools, and projects to give students the practical skills they need to jumpstart a career in AI. Projects in data science, computer vision, speech AI, and more are designed for all skill levels to gain hands-on experience. And the Discord community offers opportunities to attend exclusive events and connect with students all over the world.





Student organization leads are invited to apply to the NVIDIA Student Network on behalf of their organization. Please submit only one application per organization. You must be a member of the NVIDIA Developer Program to apply.