RTX TECHNOLOGY SHOWCASE

RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI) RTXGI provides scalable solutions to compute infinite multi-bounce lighting and soft-shadow occlusions without bake times, light leaks, or expensive per-frame costs. Learn more about RTXGI

RTX Direct Illumination (RTXDI) RTXDI lets artists add unlimited shadow-casting, dynamic lights to game environments in real time without worrying about performance or resource constraints. Learn more about RTXDI

Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) DLSS leverages the power of a deep learning neural network to boost frame rates and generate beautiful, detailed images for your games. Learn more about DLSS

NVIDIA Real-Time Denoisers (NRD) NRD is a spatio-temporal, API-agnostic denoising library that’s designed to work with low ray-per-pixel signals. Learn more about NRD

Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing (DLAA) An AI-based anti-aliasing mode that uses the same technology powering NVIDIA DLSS, giving you even better graphics in your games. Learn more about DLAA