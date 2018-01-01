Deep Learning ROS Nodes integrate the recognition, detection, and segmentation AI capabilities from Two Days to a Demo with ROS (Robot Operating System) for incorporation into advanced robotic systems and platforms. These realtime inferencing nodes can easily be dropped into existing ROS applications.

Versions of ROS that are supported include ROS Melodic (Jetson Nano, Jetson TX2, and Jetson AGX Xavier) and ROS Kinetic (Jetson TX1).