Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit User Guide - Hardware Specs

Hardware Layout
Developer Kit
Side Views
Part Names
|Mark.
|Name
|Note
|1
|microSD card slot
|2
|40-pin Expansion Header
|3
|Power Indicator LED
|4
|USB-C port
|For data only
|5
|Gigabit Ethernet Port
|6
|USB 3.2 Type-A ports (x4)
|10Gpbs
|7
|DisplayPort Output Connector
|8
|DC Power Jack
|5.5mm x 2.5mm
|9
|MIPI CSI Camera Connectors (x2)
|22pin, 0.5mm pitch
|10
|M.2 Slot (Key-M, Type 2280)
|PCIe 3.0 x4
|11
|M.2 Slot (Key-M, Type 2230)
|PCIe 3.0 x2
|12
|M.2 Slot (Key-E, Type 2230)
|(populated)
Port and Connector Details
Note
For the detail, see "Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit Carrier Board Specification" .
Storage
Default storage:
- microSD card on the Jetson Orin Nano module ( 1 )
Optional storage:
- 2280-size NVMe SSD card on M.2 Slot (Key-M, Type 2280) ( 10 )
- 2230-size NVMe SSD card on M.2 Slot (Key-M, Type 2230) ( 11 )
- USB drive (on any USB port) ( 4 or 6 )
You can flash the base L4T BSP on to any of the storage medium above using SDK Manager.
See Step #5 of Use SDK Manager to Flash L4T BSP section on Software Setup with SDK Manager page
USB Ports
USB-C port ( 4 )
This USB 3.2 Type-C connector supports Host, Device and USB Recovery mode.
Attention
This USB-C port can NOT be used to output display signal. HDMI or DisplayPort over USB-C are NOT supported.
-
Host mode
You can use this port as a downstream-facing port (DFP), just like the 4 Type-A ports.
You can connect supported USB devices and use Jetson as the host.
-
Device mode
You can connect your Jetson to a PC (via USB-C to Type-A cable or USB-C to USB-C cable) and have the Jetson act as a USB device.
USB Device Mode of Jetson expose three logical USB device:
-
USB Mass Storage Device (to let you mount
L4T-READMEdrive)
- USB Serial (to provide a serial terminal access)
-
USB Ethernet (RNDIS) device to form a local area network in between your PC and Jetson (your Jetson being
192.168.55.1)
- USB Mass Storage Device (to let you mount
-
USB Recovery mode
When you put your Jetson into Force Recovery mode, this operates in USB Recovery mode.
You can connect your Jetson to a PC via a USB cable, and use the PC to flash Jetson.
USB 3.2 Type-A ports ( 6 )
You can use these Type-A ports to connect USB devices. These are host mode only.
There are two, dual stacked Type-A connectors and each stack VBUS is limited to 3A output current.
DisplayPort Output
To connect a display to the developer kit, use the DisplayPort output port ( 8 ). This is the only way to get the display out on the developer kit, the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit does NOT support HDMI or DisplayPort over USB-C.
To connect to a monitor or TV that only accepts HDMI, you can use an adaptor/cable that converts DisplayPort to HDMI.
DisplayPort output port supports both passive and active DisplayPort to HDMI adapters.
40-pin Expansion Header ( 2 )
Pin assignment :
For details, see NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit Carrier Board Specification .
MIPI CSI Camera Connectors ( 9 )
Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit carrier board includes two 22-position flex connectors to connect CSI camera modules.
To connect a CSI camera module with 15-pin connector like Raspberry Pi Camera Module v2, a 15-pin to 22-pin conversion cable is required.
The connectors supports the following.
- CAM0: CSI 1 x2 lane
- CAM1: CSI 1 x2 lane or 1 x4 lane
Those connectors are bottom contact, 0.5mm pitch, 22 position.
For details, see NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit Carrier Board Specification .