Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit User Guide - Hardware Specs

Hardware Layout

Developer Kit

Side Views

Part Names

Mark. Name Note 1 microSD card slot 2 40-pin Expansion Header 3 Power Indicator LED 4 USB-C port For data only 5 Gigabit Ethernet Port 6 USB 3.2 Type-A ports (x4) 10Gpbs 7 DisplayPort Output Connector 8 DC Power Jack 5.5mm x 2.5mm 9 MIPI CSI Camera Connectors (x2) 22pin, 0.5mm pitch 10 M.2 Slot (Key-M, Type 2280) PCIe 3.0 x4 11 M.2 Slot (Key-M, Type 2230) PCIe 3.0 x2 12 M.2 Slot (Key-E, Type 2230) (populated)

Port and Connector Details

Note For the detail, see "Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit Carrier Board Specification" .

Storage

Default storage: microSD card on the Jetson Orin Nano module ( 1 ) Optional storage: 2280-size NVMe SSD card on M.2 Slot (Key-M, Type 2280) ( 10 )

) 2230-size NVMe SSD card on M.2 Slot (Key-M, Type 2230) ( 11 )

) USB drive (on any USB port) ( 4 or 6 )

You can flash the base L4T BSP on to any of the storage medium above using SDK Manager.

See Step #5 of Use SDK Manager to Flash L4T BSP section on Software Setup with SDK Manager page

USB Ports

USB-C port ( 4 )

This USB 3.2 Type-C connector supports Host, Device and USB Recovery mode.

Attention This USB-C port can NOT be used to output display signal. HDMI or DisplayPort over USB-C are NOT supported.

Host mode You can use this port as a downstream-facing port (DFP), just like the 4 Type-A ports.

You can connect supported USB devices and use Jetson as the host.

Device mode You can connect your Jetson to a PC (via USB-C to Type-A cable or USB-C to USB-C cable) and have the Jetson act as a USB device. USB Device Mode of Jetson expose three logical USB device: USB Mass Storage Device (to let you mount L4T-README drive) USB Serial (to provide a serial terminal access) USB Ethernet (RNDIS) device to form a local area network in between your PC and Jetson (your Jetson being 192.168.55.1 )

USB Recovery mode When you put your Jetson into Force Recovery mode, this operates in USB Recovery mode.

You can connect your Jetson to a PC via a USB cable, and use the PC to flash Jetson.

USB 3.2 Type-A ports ( 6 )

You can use these Type-A ports to connect USB devices. These are host mode only.

There are two, dual stacked Type-A connectors and each stack VBUS is limited to 3A output current.

DisplayPort Output

To connect a display to the developer kit, use the DisplayPort output port ( 8 ). This is the only way to get the display out on the developer kit, the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit does NOT support HDMI or DisplayPort over USB-C.

To connect to a monitor or TV that only accepts HDMI, you can use an adaptor/cable that converts DisplayPort to HDMI.

DisplayPort output port supports both passive and active DisplayPort to HDMI adapters.

40-pin Expansion Header ( 2 )

Pin assignment :

For details, see NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit Carrier Board Specification .

MIPI CSI Camera Connectors ( 9 )

Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit carrier board includes two 22-position flex connectors to connect CSI camera modules.

To connect a CSI camera module with 15-pin connector like Raspberry Pi Camera Module v2, a 15-pin to 22-pin conversion cable is required.

The connectors supports the following.

CAM0: CSI 1 x2 lane

CAM1: CSI 1 x2 lane or 1 x4 lane

Those connectors are bottom contact, 0.5mm pitch, 22 position.

For details, see NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit Carrier Board Specification .