Jetson Ruggedized Systems
Robotics and automation are increasingly being used in manufacturing, agriculture, construction, energy, government and other industries. These applications often require extended temperature, shock, and vibration specifications to operate in harsh environments. Customers can leverage the various options listed below for their rugged applications.
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Industrial
The NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ Industrial module delivers up to 248 TOPs of AI Performance for embedded industrial applications with power configurable between 15W and 75W. It’s form-factor and pin-compatible with Jetson AGX Orin, and gives you more than 8X the performance of Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial.Jetson AGX Orin Industrial
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial
NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Xavier™ Industrial is a form-factor and pin-compatible Jetson AGX Xavier series module that lets customers bring the latest AI models to their most demanding use cases. It comes with extended temperature, shock, and vibration specifications, new functional safety capabilities, new security features, and up to 20X the performance and 4X the memory of NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2i.Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial
Building Ruggedized Systems with Jetson SoDIMM System on Modules
This tech brief identifies the careful system design considerations that can be done with SoDIMM modules (Jetson Xavier NX, Jetson TX2 NX, & Jetson Nano) to enable customers to deploy applications in harsher environments that require support for extended temperature, shock, and vibration.Technical Brief: Building Ruggedized Systems with Jetson SoDIMM SOMs
NVIDIA Jetson TX2i
NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2i module’s rugged design, small form factor, and reduced power envelope make it ideal for high-performance edge computing devices such as industrial robots, machine vision cameras, and portable medical equipment.Extend AI Computing with the Jetson TX2i
Partner Ecosystem Products
Click the link below to see a list of our partner ecosystem products that enable various Jetson modules in ruggedized environments.Partner Ecosystem Rugged Products