JetPack 4.2 Archive
NVIDIA JetPack SDK is the most comprehensive solution for building AI applications. Use the JetPack installer to flash your Jetson Developer Kit with the latest OS image, install developer tools for both host PC and Developer Kit, and install the libraries and APIs, samples, and documentation needed to jumpstart your development environment.
JetPack 4.2
JetPack 4.2 is the latest production release supporting Jetson AGX Xavier, Jetson TX2 series modules, and Jetson Nano. Key features include LTS Kernel 4.9 support, the new Jetson.GPIO Python library, TRT Python API support, and a new accelerated renderer plugin for GStreamer framework.
See Highlights below for a summary of new features enabled with this release, and view the JetPack release notes for more details, including information about additional functionality planned for future releases.
Installing JetPack:
Jetson Nano Developer Kit
Download the SD Card image below.
And follow the steps at Getting Started with Jetson Nano Developer Kit.
Jetson AGX Xavier, TX2, and Nano Developer Kits
Download the NVIDIA SDK Manager to install JetPack.
More Resources
JetPack 3.3 and Jetson TX1
A future version of JetPack 4 will be validated for use with Jetson TX1. For now, JetPack 3.3 remains the current production release for Jetson TX1. You can download the installer for JetPack 3.3 here. Step-by-step instructions for the installer are here. JetPack 3.3 release notes are here.
Key Features in JetPack
JetPack includes OS images, Libraries and APIs, developer tools, samples, and documentation.
OS
NVIDIA L4T provides a sample filesystem derived from Ubuntu, along with Linux kernel, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, and more.
JetPack 4.2 Highlights:
TensorRT
TensorRT is a high performance deep learning inference runtime for image classification, segmentation, and object detection neural networks. It speeds up deep learning inference as well as reducing the runtime memory footprint for convolutional and deconv neural networks.
JetPack 4.2 Highlights:
cuDNN
CUDA Deep Neural Network library provides high-performance primitives for deep learning frameworks. It includes support for convolutions, activation functions and tensor transformations.
JetPack 4.2 Highlights:
CUDA
CUDA Toolkit provides a comprehensive development environment for C and C++ developers building GPU-accelerated applications. The toolkit includes a compiler for NVIDIA GPUs, math libraries, and tools for debugging and optimizing the performance of your applications.
JetPack 4.2 Highlights:
Multimedia API
The Jetson Multimedia API package provides low level APIs for flexible application development.
Camera application API: libargus offers a low-level frame-synchronous API for camera applications, with per frame camera parameter control, multiple (including synchronized) camera support, and EGL stream outputs. RAW output CSI cameras needing ISP can be used with either libargus or GStreamer plugin. In either case, the V4L2 media-controller sensor driver API is used.
Sensor driver API: V4L2 API enables video decode, encode, format conversion and scaling functionality. V4L2 for encode opens up many features like bit rate control, quality presets, low latency encode, temporal tradeoff, motion vector maps, and more.
JetPack 4.2 Highlights:
Computer Vision
VisionWorks is a software development package for Computer Vision (CV) and image processing.
OpenCV is the leading open source library for computer vision, image processing and machine learning, and now features GPU acceleration for real-time operation.
Developer Tools
CUDA Toolkit provides a comprehensive development environment for C and C++ developers building high-performance GPU-accelerated applications with CUDA libraries. The toolkit includes Nsight Eclipse Edition, debugging and profiling tools, and a toolchain for cross-compiling applications.
NVIDIA Nsight Systems is a low overhead system-wide profiling tool, providing the insights developers need to analyze and optimize software performance.
NVIDIA Nsight Graphics is a standalone application for debugging and profiling graphics applications.
JetPack 4.2 Highlights:
For a full list of samples and documentation, see the JetPack documentation.
To access older versions of JetPack, please visit the JetPack Archive.