JetPack 4.2 Archive

NVIDIA JetPack SDK is the most comprehensive solution for building AI applications. Use the JetPack installer to flash your Jetson Developer Kit with the latest OS image, install developer tools for both host PC and Developer Kit, and install the libraries and APIs, samples, and documentation needed to jumpstart your development environment.

JetPack 4.2

JetPack 4.2 is the latest production release supporting Jetson AGX Xavier, Jetson TX2 series modules, and Jetson Nano. Key features include LTS Kernel 4.9 support, the new Jetson.GPIO Python library, TRT Python API support, and a new accelerated renderer plugin for GStreamer framework.

See Highlights below for a summary of new features enabled with this release, and view the JetPack release notes for more details, including information about additional functionality planned for future releases.