Arm Forge (formerly Allinea DDT)
Arm DDT - part of the Arm Forge toolsuite (formerly Allinea DDT/MAP) for high performance software - is an intuitive graphical debugger that works at the scale you do.
Supporting the latest toolkits from NVIDIA, Arm DDT provides one of the most comprehensive debuggers of CPU and GPU applications available.
Relied on by software developers on CUDA-enabled laptops and workstations through to the world’s largest hybrid GPU/CPU supercomputers, Arm DDT is designed to help you tackle software bugs in CPU/GPU applications easily.
(click images to expand)
Key Features
Availability
Arm DDT is available now and supports the latest CUDA toolkits and compilers on Linux.
Free trial licenses can be downloaded from https://developer.arm.com/products/software-development-tools/hpc/arm-forge/arm-ddt
