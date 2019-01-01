Benefits

The NVIDIA CUDA on WSL driver brings NVIDIA CUDA and AI together with the ubiquitous Microsoft Windows platform to deliver machine learning capabilities across numerous industry segments and application domains.

Developers can now leverage the NVIDIA software stack on Microsoft Windows WSL environment using the NVIDIA drivers available today.

The NVIDIA Windows GeForce or Quadro production (x86) driver that NVIDIA offers comes with CUDA and DirectML support for WSL and can be downloaded from below.

We will no longer host any preview driver for WSL2 on developer zone. Developers on the Windows Insider Program may continue to receive bleeding edge driver with bug fixes and improvements through Windows Update.

Watch this space for more updates to CUDA on WSL2 support.