CUDA Toolkit 6.0

CUDA 6 Production Release

Release Notes
 
Version 64-bit 32-bit
Windows 8.1
Windows 7
Windows Vista		 Notebook EXE EXE
Desktop EXE EXE
Windows XP Desktop EXE EXE
Getting Started Guide

 

Distribution x86 64-bit x86 32-bit ARMv7
Fedora 19 RPM     RUN    
OpenSUSE 12.3 RPM     RUN    
RHEL 6
CentOS 6		 RPM     RUN
RHEL 5
CentOS 5		   RUN
SLES 11 (SP2 & SP3) RPM     RUN
Ubuntu 13.04 DEB     RUN   RUN DEB
Ubuntu 12.04 DEB*    RUN DEB     RUN DEB
L4T 19.x, Linux for Tegra DEB
Note: * Includes ARMv7 cross-complilation and profiling tools.

OSX Release Package
10.8 PKG
10.9

