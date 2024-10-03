Linux For Tegra R19
Overview
NVIDIA is pleased to announce Linux for Tegra release 19.3 is now available.
NVIDIA Tegra Linux Driver Package supports development for the following platform:
- NVIDIA® Tegra® K1 series (Jetson TK1 Development Kit)
Supported Features
- Kernel version 3.10.24
Media APIs:
- OpenGL 4.3
- OpenGL ES 3.1
- OpenGL ES 1.1
- OpenGL ES path extensions
- EGL 1.4 with EGLImage
- X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.4
- X11 Support
- U-Boot
System Requirements
- Host PC running Ubuntu Linux version 12.04 is recommended.
- Tegra Linux Driver Package providing a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.
- Sample filesystem (example provided)
Additional Information
- Quick Start Guide [sha1sum:4df6439cbe39a0818fffa45c2fb730be0c0271e0]
- Release Notes [sha1sum:4a688fe4cd3efe9e2ea6705d3af907a41101a43b]
- Documentation
Driver Packages
- Jetson TK1 [sha1sum:a1b9834b5d241debcfa330cf3eababe35faa8dbf]
- Sample file system (derived from Ubuntu 14.04 LTS) [sha1sum:614df16a530b762ef01a448d284b8219184ec53c]
- Sample file system README
- Tegra Software License Agreement [sha1sum:42067a088703d7d614adde601de6a6d72c27fd4a]
Source Packages
- Sample file system sources [sha1sum:fb63cc1d8f36f06951a2ffa7370ec8ae913b57a7]
- Kernel sources [sha1sum:72598210a13a41315d498f9dc92f25aa20ed8e46]
- Libgstomx.so for gstreamer 0.1 sources [sha1sum:b7d9930b30f46f5acf7b543402cd2eeae4e2e5b3]
- Libgstomx.so for gstreamer 1.0 sources [sha1sum:cb807831f300a11662472b83f2e4e3df26ab6fb3]
- Gstjpeg sources [sha1sum:f8374b49a6e068d5664edaecd33abd064e494c83]
- GstEGL sources [sha1sum:5ddaea2c751e6a1f9f6b6f3237f3cf65c086379d]
- U-boot sources [sha1sum:23621e4549d32b347b2481e56568c53b37e69c41]
- CUDA 6.0 Toolkit for L4T Rel -19.2
- CUDA 6.0 Toolkit for Ubuntu12.04 x86 64-bit (with TK1 cross-development support)
- OpenCV4Tegra 2.4.8.2 runtime package (Requires membership of the CUDA Registered Developer Program)
- OpenCV4Tegra 2.4.8.2 development package (Requires membership of the CUDA Registered Developer Program)
Notices
- Shellshock Security Update
Learn how to protect yourself from the Shellshock (Bash bug) vulnerability.