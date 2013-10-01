CUDA Toolkit 5.0 - Archive

Please note driver support for WindowsXP and Windows 32bit for Tesla Workstation products is limited to C2075 and older products only.

WINDOWS: CUDA 5.0 Production Release (Installer updated 01.10.13) Release Notes Win 8 / Win 7 / Win Vista WinXP Desktop Notebook Desktop

MAC OS X: CUDA 5.0 Production Release (updated March 2013) Release Notes



Get Updated GPU Drivers ! Always check www.nvidia.com/drivers , the drivers in the packages would have been superceeded since CUDA Installer release.

FAQ

Q: What is included in the CUDA installer?

A: The CUDA 5 Installers include the CUDA Toolkit, SDK code samples, and developer drivers.

Q: Will the all-in-one installer replace the driver currently installed on my system?

A: The installer will give you the option to install the included driver.

Q: Who to contact if I have problems downloading?

