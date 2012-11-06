CUDA Toolkit 4.2 - archive

CUDA 4.2 FOR WINDOWS

Drivers (v 301.32 or 301.27)

CUDA 4.2 FOR LINUX
Toolkit 		Fedora Redhat Ubuntu OpenSUSE SUSE
CUDA 4.2 FOR MAC

Toolkit

(updated 06.11.12)

SDK
 

This release of the CUDA Toolkit  enables development using GPUs using the Kepler architecture, such as the GeForce GTX680. Feature and functionality builds on the foundation of the CUDA 4.1 release which introduced:

  • A new  LLVM-based CUDA compiler
  • 1000+ new image processing functions
  • Redesigned Visual Profiler with automated performance analysis and integrated expert guidance

