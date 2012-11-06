CUDA Toolkit 4.2 - archive

This release of the CUDA Toolkit enables development using GPUs using the Kepler architecture, such as the GeForce GTX680. Feature and functionality builds on the foundation of the CUDA 4.1 release which introduced:

A new LLVM-based CUDA compiler

1000+ new image processing functions

Redesigned Visual Profiler with automated performance analysis and integrated expert guidance

To report issues and bugs - please sign up as a CUDA Registered Developer. To get a quick overview of features and performance -download the CUDA 4.x feature overview presentation

Learn more about whats included in the CUDA Toolkit and GPU Computing SDK .

