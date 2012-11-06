CUDA Toolkit 4.2 - archive
|CUDA 4.2 FOR WINDOWS
|CUDA 4.2 FOR LINUX
Download Drivers(ver 295.41)
|CUDA 4.2 FOR MAC
Download
Download Drivers
This release of the CUDA Toolkit enables development using GPUs using the Kepler architecture, such as the GeForce GTX680. Feature and functionality builds on the foundation of the CUDA 4.1 release which introduced:
- A new LLVM-based CUDA compiler
- 1000+ new image processing functions
- Redesigned Visual Profiler with automated performance analysis and integrated expert guidance
To report issues and bugs - please sign up as a CUDA Registered Developer. To get a quick overview of features and performance -download the CUDA 4.x feature overview presentation
If you need a different legacy version of the CUDA Toolkit please visit our CUDA Toolkit Archive