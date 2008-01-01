CUDA Toolkit 6.5 with Support for GeForce GTX9xx GPUs - Archive
|Version
|64-bit
|32-bit
|
Windows 8.1
Windows 7
Win Server 2008 R2
Win Server 2012 R2
|Desktop
|EXE
|EXE
|Windows XP
|Desktop
|EXE
|Windows Getting Started Guide
Q: Do these packages have the latest GPU drivers?
A: The latest production drivers can be found and downloaded from our Latest NVIDIA Drivers Page.
Q: How does this release differ from the current CUDA 6.5 Release?
A: This toolkit contain support for the GeForce GTX980 and GTX970. In addition, driver support for older generation GPUs with SM1.x has been deprecated.
Q: What's in the installer packages?
A: The installers include the CUDA Toolkit and CUDA samples.
|Distribution
|x86 64-bit
|x86 32-bit
|Fedora 20
|RPM RUN
|OpenSUSE 13.1
|RPM RUN
|
RHEL 6
CentOS 6
|RPM RUN
|
RHEL 5
CentOS 5
|RUN
|SLES 11 (SP3)
|RPM RUN
|SteamOS 1.0-beta**
|RUN
|Ubuntu 14.04**
|DEB* RUN
|RUN
|Ubuntu 12.04**
|DEB* RUN
|RUN
|Linux Getting Started Guide
Note:
* Includes ARMv7 cross-compilation tools.
** Includes x86 32-bit cross-compilation and profiling tools.
|OSX Release
|Package
|10.8
|PKG
|10.9
|10.10
|
Mac Getting Started Guide
Q: What's new?
A: The 6.5.27 OSX toolkit fixes the "nvlink error" when building any of the cdp* sample.
Q: How does this release differ from the current CUDA 6.5 Release?
A: This toolkit contain support for the GeForce GTX980 and GTX970. No CUDA driver is included in this package. The latest recommended driver for this toolkit is v6.5.32. In addition, driver support for older generation GPUs with SM1.x has been deprecated.
Q: What's in the installer packages?
A: The installers include the CUDA Toolkit and CUDA samples.