CUDA Toolkit 6.5 with Support for GeForce GTX9xx GPUs - Archive

FAQ - Windows

Q: Do these packages have the latest GPU drivers?

A: The latest production drivers can be found and downloaded from our Latest NVIDIA Drivers Page.

Q: How does this release differ from the current CUDA 6.5 Release?

A: This toolkit contain support for the GeForce GTX980 and GTX970. In addition, driver support for older generation GPUs with SM1.x has been deprecated.

Q: What's in the installer packages?

A: The installers include the CUDA Toolkit and CUDA samples.