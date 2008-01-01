CUDA Toolkit 6.5 with Support for GeForce GTX9xx GPUs - Archive

 
Version 64-bit 32-bit
Windows 8.1
Windows 7
Win Server 2008 R2
Win Server 2012 R2		 Desktop EXE EXE
Windows XP Desktop   EXE
Windows Getting Started Guide  
FAQ - Windows

Q: Do these packages have the latest GPU drivers?
A: The latest production drivers can be found and downloaded from our Latest NVIDIA Drivers Page.

Q: How does this release differ from the current CUDA 6.5 Release?
A: This toolkit contain support for the GeForce GTX980 and GTX970. In addition, driver support for older generation GPUs with SM1.x has been deprecated.

Q: What's in the installer packages?
A: The installers include the CUDA Toolkit and CUDA samples.

Distribution x86 64-bit x86 32-bit
Fedora 20 RPM     RUN  
OpenSUSE 13.1 RPM     RUN  
RHEL 6
CentOS 6		 RPM     RUN  
RHEL 5
CentOS 5		   RUN  
SLES 11 (SP3) RPM     RUN  
SteamOS 1.0-beta**   RUN  
Ubuntu 14.04** DEB*    RUN   RUN
Ubuntu 12.04** DEB*    RUN   RUN
Linux Getting Started Guide  

Note:
* Includes ARMv7 cross-compilation tools.
** Includes x86 32-bit cross-compilation and profiling tools.

FAQ - Linux

Q: Do these packages have the latest GPU drivers?
A: The latest production drivers can be found and downloaded from our Latest NVIDIA Drivers Page.

Q: How does this release differ from the current CUDA 6.5 Release?
A: This toolkit contain support for the GeForce GTX980 and GTX970. No CUDA driver is included in this package. In addition, driver support for older generation GPUs with SM1.x has been deprecated.

Q: What's in the installer packages?
A: The installers include the CUDA Toolkit and CUDA samples.

OSX Release Package
10.8 PKG
10.9
10.10

Mac Getting Started Guide 		 
FAQ - Mac OSX

Q: What's new?
A: The 6.5.27 OSX toolkit fixes the "nvlink error" when building any of the cdp* sample.

Q: How does this release differ from the current CUDA 6.5 Release?
A: This toolkit contain support for the GeForce GTX980 and GTX970. No CUDA driver is included in this package. The latest recommended driver for this toolkit is v6.5.32. In addition, driver support for older generation GPUs with SM1.x has been deprecated.

Q: What's in the installer packages?
A: The installers include the CUDA Toolkit and CUDA samples.

