CUDA Download Checksums For CUDA Toolkits For GeForce GTX 9xx

CUDA 6.5 PRODUCTION RELEASE For GeForce GTX9xx

The installer checksums can be used to verify that a downloaded package is complete and uncorrupted. You can use the md5sum, in addition to the size (in kB) provided in the table below to check your download.

Please see the Getting Started Guides for details on how to generate the md5 and sha1 checksums for the downloaded package: Linux and Windows

File Name md5sum
cuda_6.5.19_linux_32.run 7cb7e2d0561050ad913a8ef0cef3d4d8
cuda_6.5.19_linux_64.run 74014042f92d3eade43af0da5f65935e
cuda_6.5.19_windows_general_64.exe 63575eee9cb5cbf3e84f9c4496060399
cuda_6.5.19_windows_general_32.exe 8ced037e5a3b2fbe690c8362b412b3aa
cuda_6.5.19_winxp_general_32.exe f4b8a7efdc90d96921a539f7652b49d9
cuda-repo-fedora20-6-5-prod-6.5-19.x86_64.rpm 05d033bff7881d1d4abd5d643afde13b
cuda-repo-opensuse131-6-5-prod-6.5-19.x86_64.rpm 76ab87021d559d8e7e935487b0143955
cuda-repo-rhel6-6-5-prod-6.5-19.x86_64.rpm dc04c60c2ab5cb43f546c591d5eb8d3a
cuda-repo-sles113-6-5-prod-6.5-19.x86_64.rpm e04a224efc2bc767729767c8eb2a998b
cuda-repo-ubuntu1204-6-5-prod_6.5-19_amd64.deb e5016d3a1722758d897cb7a98c10cb28
cuda-repo-ubuntu1404-6-5-prod_6.5-19_amd64.deb 51d9f165e3c54ee8f83c4ec02c69c940