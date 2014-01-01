The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with NVIDIA HairWorks shown at Gamescom

Last week at Gamescom, the world’s largest video game event, developer CD Projeckt RED showed off new footage from The Witcher3: Wild Hunt wowing the crowds. This highly anticipated title features some very cool technology for simulating and rendering dynamic hair and fur which is available to all game developers as part of NVIDIA GameWorks.

In an interview with GeForce.com's Kris Rey, Art Producer, Stan Just called out NVIDIA HairWorks as bringing a next generation look to the characters and creatures in the game. He also said he was surprised at how much help NVIDIA provided to make the characters look great. Check out the video.

Learn more about NVIDIA HairWorks

Key Features Supports off-the shelf grooming tools

Shape & style control

Self-shadowing

Body to hair shadow casting

Wind interaction

Level of Detail

Scalability

