Tegra Android Development Pack 3.0R4 Brings 64-Bit Support for Android 5.0 “Lollipop” and Google Nexus 9!

This week marks the release of the Google Nexus 9 tablet, the first Android 5.0 “Lollipop” with full ARMv8-A 64 bit and OpenGL ES 3.1+ Android Extension Pack support, powered by the NVIDIA® Tegra® K1 64 bit mobile processor. Tegra Android Development Pack (3.0R4) adds immediate support for your 64-bit Android 5.0 application development needs and includes all software tools required to start development in a single installation step. Develop native Android 64-bit application from scratch in Nsight Tegra, Visual Studio Edition. Debug, analyze and profile on Google Nexus 9 using Tegra Graphics Debugger and Tegra System Profiler.

Tegra Android Development Pack(TADP) includes the latest Android SDK (23.0.2) and NDK (r10c) for both 32 and 64 bit devices, latest NVIDIA Android Developer Tools (Tegra Graphics Debugger, Tegra System Profiler, Nsight™ Tegra®, Visual Studio Edition, PerfHUD ES,PerfKit), CUDA, OpenCV and PhysX support, NVIDIA GameWorks OpenGL sample source code, device drivers and Tegra Developer Kit OS images. The included tools, APIs and SDKs provide developers support to build, debug, analyze and profile for CUDA 6.0, Java, native C/C++, OpenGL ES 2.0, OpenGL ES 3.0, OpenGL ES 3.1, OpenGL ES 3.1 Android Extension Pack, and OpenGL 4.x on ARM based SOCs.

Release Highlights

A complete list of features can be found at Tegra Android Development Pack and are available for download under the NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center.

To download TADP, you must be a member of the NVIDIA GameWorks Registered Developer Program and signed into your account. To join, simply create a new account (it's free and easy) and then view the available TADP downloads here.

Download other Tegra developer resources at NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center.

