NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition 4.2 Now Available!

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.2 is available for download under the NVIDIA GameWorks Registered Developer Program. This release adds support for the new Tesla K80 and includes several bug fixes.

To download, you must be a member of the NVIDIA GameWorks Registered Developer Program. To join, simply create a new account (it's free and easy) and then view the latest available version here.

Here are a few highlights of the new NVIDIA® Nsigh™ Visual Studio Edition 4.2:

Graphics Debugging and Profiling

The Texture viewer can now show GL_MAX_TEXTURE_ANISOTROPY for both sampler objects and texture objects.

for both sampler objects and texture objects. Fixed displaying of Thumbnails and attribute values of Texture 2D multi-sample arrays in the resources page.

Addressed a problem where the slice view or thumbnail in the Texture View would not be shown correctly.

Fixed problems with capture/replay and serialization of D3D9 apps that map buffers during the captured frame but would unmap in the following frame.

Multisample texture arrays were shown with no populated levels.

Fixed an out of memory issue when viewing different revisions of a buffer in the Resources view.

Fixed UI refresh problems when the results of the Frame Timings window return before the UI has completed initialization.

Several other bug fixes

Compute Debugging and Profiling

Support for Tesla K80 GPUs.

GPUs. Fixed the data that was being reported for the TEX unit utilization when ran on a Kepler GPU.

For a full list of new features, please see 4.2 New Features.

A version of NVIDIA PerfKit is available for download. PerfKit provides access to low-level performance counters to help debug and profile OpenGL and Direct3D applications.