Full Release of Nsight Visual Studio Edition 4.0 Now Available for Download!

Build, debug, profile and trace your Graphics and GPU Computing applications with Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.0 with support for CUDA 6.0, DirectX 9/11, OpenGL APIs directly within Microsoft Visual Studio 2008 SP1 or higher!

The full production release of NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.0 his now available under the new NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center. This new release adds support for the new Maxwell GPU architecture, a completely redesigned Frame Debugger for users of Microsoft® DirectX™, dynamic shader editing for GLSL shaders, byte code-level debugging for HLSL shaders, CUDA 6.0, and Visual Studio 2013.

Please note that this release of Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition requires NVIDIA Display Driver Release 332 or newer.

To download, you must be a member of the NVIDIA GameWorks Registered Developer Program. To join, simply create a new account (it's free and easy) and then view the latest available version here.

Here are a few highlights of the new NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.0:

Support for the new Maxwell architecture (for example, found in the GeForce GTX 750 Ti and 750) and new various GPUs.

Support for the CUDA 6.0 Toolkit.

Microsoft Visual Studio 2013 is now supported.

Updates to the frame debugger, frame profiler, pixel history, and geometry viewer.

Dynamic shader editing is now available for GLSL shaders.

Debugging of release compiled HLSL shaders at the byte code level.

Visual Studio can now visualize the Render Target/Back Buffer/Frame Buffer.

For a full list of new features, please see 4.0 New Features.

A corresponding version of NVIDIA PerfKit is available for download. PerfKit provides access to low-level performance counters to help debug and profile OpenGL and Direct3D applications.