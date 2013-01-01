Full Release of Nsight Visual Studio Edition 4.0 Now Available for Download!
Build, debug, profile and trace your Graphics and GPU Computing applications with Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.0 with support for CUDA 6.0, DirectX 9/11, OpenGL APIs directly within Microsoft Visual Studio 2008 SP1 or higher!
The full production release of NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.0 his now available under the new NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center. This new release adds support for the new Maxwell GPU architecture, a completely redesigned Frame Debugger for users of Microsoft® DirectX™, dynamic shader editing for GLSL shaders, byte code-level debugging for HLSL shaders, CUDA 6.0, and Visual Studio 2013.
Please note that this release of Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition requires NVIDIA Display Driver Release 332 or newer.
Download Nsight Visual Studio Edition 4.0 Now!
To download, you must be a member of the NVIDIA GameWorks Registered Developer Program. To join, simply create a new account (it's free and easy) and then view the latest available version here.
Here are a few highlights of the new NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.0:
- Support for the new Maxwell architecture (for example, found in the GeForce GTX 750 Ti and 750) and new various GPUs.
- Support for the CUDA 6.0 Toolkit.
- Microsoft Visual Studio 2013 is now supported.
- Updates to the frame debugger, frame profiler, pixel history, and geometry viewer.
- Dynamic shader editing is now available for GLSL shaders.
- Debugging of release compiled HLSL shaders at the byte code level.
- Visual Studio can now visualize the Render Target/Back Buffer/Frame Buffer.
For a full list of new features, please see 4.0 New Features.
A corresponding version of NVIDIA PerfKit is available for download. PerfKit provides access to low-level performance counters to help debug and profile OpenGL and Direct3D applications.