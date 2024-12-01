EMEA AI Model Builders
Explore and deploy sovereign AI models. Built to ensure data control, governance, and independence, these models are accelerated by NVIDIA’s AI inference platform and powered by NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructure.
Black Forest Labs
FLUX is a family of advanced models engineered to transform imagination into precise and realistic images. From image generation to multi-stage image editing, creators can utilize natural language or multimedia context to control, transform, or refine visual content through an intuitive workflow. FP4-quantized checkpoints significantly reduce memory requirements, and NVIDIA TensorRT™ enhancements provide up to 2X faster inference.
Explore sample applications to learn about different use cases for FLUX models.
Get started with the right tools and frameworks for your development environment.
Optimize inference workloads for LLMs with TensorRT-LLM. Learn how to set up and get started using FLUX in TRT-LLM.
Get started with the models for your development environment.
FLUX.2 Model on Hugging Face
FLUX.2 by Black Forest Labs is a 32B parameter flow matching transformer model capable of generating and editing (multiple) images. The model is released under the FLUX.2-dev Non-Commercial License.
FLUX.1-dev Model by Black-Forest-Labs | NVIDIA NIM
FLUX.1-dev by Black Forest Labs is a cutting-edge generative AI model that creates high-quality images from simple text prompts.
Dicta
Dicta specializes in building high-performing, open language models for the Hebrew language, delivering robust performance, cultural awareness. The DictaBERT suite includes models fine-tuned for various difficult tasks in Hebrew using custom designed architectures, as well as providing powerful base models that can be fine-tuned for any task. DictaLM is a suite of generative large language models which set a new baseline for accuracy and fluency for on-prem Hebrew AI, leveraging advanced optimization through NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM and Dynamo for seamless production-scale deployment.
Dicta-LM 3.0 Model Demo
Dicta-LM 3.0-thinking: Dicta-LM 3.0 is a powerful open-weight collection of LLMs, trained on extensive corpora of Hebrew and English texts.
DictaLM 2.0 - Instruct Chat Demo
Check out DictaLM 2.0 Instruct on Hugging Face to chat in Hebrew or English with an advanced AI language model fine-tuned for instruction-based conversations.
DictaBERT Collection
Collection of state-of-the-art language model for Hebrew, finetuned for various tasks,
Jetbrains
JetBrains is a global software company specializing in intelligent, productivity-enhancing tools for software developers and teams. Its open-source LLM, Mellum, optimizes code-related tasks such as code completion and intelligent code suggestions within developer environments. Following a Llama-style architecture, the transformer-based model has 4B parameters and an 8,192-token context window and is trained on 4T+ tokens spanning multiple programming languages.
AI Models from JetBrains: Powering Developer Productivity with Advanced Machine Learning Tools on Hugging Face
The JetBrains Hugging Face page hosts AI models and tools developed by JetBrains for improving developer productivity and coding with advanced machine learning techniques
Mistral
Mistral AI delivers industry-leading accuracy and efficiency for enterprise AI, such as their Mistral 3 family of open-source, multilingual, and multimodal models. Mistral’s models span frontier-level to compact models, enabling distributed intelligence across cloud and edge. Their models are optimized across NVIDIA supercomputing and edge platforms, empowering researchers and developers to experiment, customize, and accelerate AI innovation while democratizing access to frontier-class technologies.
Mistral Large 3
Mistral’s first mixture-of-experts model, Mistral Large 3 is trained with 41B active and 675B total parameters.
Ministral 3 14B
Ministral 3 14B Instruct 2512 FP8 is a powerful and efficient language model with vision capabilities, fine-tuned for instruction tasks.
Mistral Small 24B on NVIDIA Build
Mistral Small 3 (2501) sets a new benchmark in the "small" Large Language Models category below 70B, boasting 24 billion parameters and achieving state-of-the-art capabilities comparable to larger models.
SpeakLeash
Bielik is a family of open-source, lightweight LLMs (Apache-2.0) developed by the SpeakLeash Foundation and trained with ACK Cyfronet AGH. Designed for business applications and continuously improved through community-driven development, Bielik excels in document understanding, summarization, and knowledge extraction.
Bielik-11B on NVIDIA Build
Bielik-11B-v2.6-Instruct is a generative text model with 11 billion parameters, developed to process and understand the Polish language with high precision
Bielik-11B on Hugging Face
Bielik-11B-v2.6-Instruct is an 11-billion-parameter generative text model, fine-tuned for instruction following in Polish, developed by SpeakLeash and ACK Cyfronet AGH to deliver high-precision Polish language understanding and response generation
Technology Innovation Institute (TII)
The Falcon LLM series is a family of multilingual, open-source large language models developed by TII. Built for efficiency, long-context understanding, and strong reasoning, Falcon models contain multiple architectures designs, including Transformer, State Space Models (SSMs), hybrid Transformer-SSLMs, and support a wide range of global languages, including dedicated variants for Arabic and regional dialects. They excel in knowledge-intensive, STEM, and long-context tasks, making them highly versatile for diverse real-world applications.
Falcon3-7b-instruct Model by Tiiuae on NVIDIA NIM
The Falcon3-7B-Instruct is an open foundation model designed for state-of-the-art performance in reasoning, language understanding, instruction following, code generation, and mathematics. It supports long-context tasks with a token limit of up to 32K and multilingual capabilities in English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese.
Falcon-H1 Family of Models and Falcon Arabic
Falcon-H1 Family of Hybrid-Head Language Models (Transformer-SSM), including 0.5B, 1.5B, 1.5B-Deep, 3B, 7B, and 34B (pretrained & instruction-tuned).
Falcon 3 Collection
Falcon3 family of Open Foundation Models is a set of pretrained and instruct LLMs ranging from 1B to 10B parameters.
University College London (UCL)
UK-LLM is a sovereign AI initiative led by UCL, developed in partnership with NVIDIA and Bangor University to support speakers of minority UK languages like Welsh, Cornish, Irish, Scottish Gaelic, and Scots. It uses open-source techniques and datasets from NVIDIA Nemotron™ to enable advanced reasoning in English and Welsh, ensuring cultural and linguistic accuracy, for public services such as healthcare, education, and legal resources.
BritLLM on Hugging Face
BritLLM is a collection of multilingual language model training corpora and models, developed using machine-translated data from a single source language for broad pretraining applications
University of Ljubljana
The Generative Model for Slovene (GaMS) is a large language model family developed by researchers in the Centre for Language Resources and Technologies at the University of Ljubljana’s Faculty of Computer and Information Science. The family of LLMs is designed specifically for Slovene while also supporting other South Slavic languages and English.
Try the GaMS model
Try GaMS-9B is a 9 billion parameter generative language model with a total size of about 10 billion words, continually pretrained on Slovene, English and some portion of Croatian, Serbian and Bosnian corpora.
Model Card for GaMS-27B
GaMS-27B represent new improved and larger models of the GaMS (Generative Model for Slovene) family. The models are based on Google's Gemma 2 family and continually pretrained on Slovene, English and some portion of Croatian, Serbian and Bosnian corpora.
More Resources
Ethical AI
NVIDIA believes Trustworthy AI is a shared responsibility and we have established policies and practices to enable development for a wide array of AI applications. When downloaded or used in accordance with our terms of service, developers should work with their supporting model team to ensure this model meets requirements for the relevant industry and use case and addresses unforeseen product misuse. Please report security vulnerabilities or NVIDIA AI Concerns here.