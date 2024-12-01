EMEA AI Model Builders

SpeakLeash Bielik is a family of open-source, lightweight LLMs (Apache-2.0) developed by the SpeakLeash Foundation and trained with ACK Cyfronet AGH. Designed for business applications and continuously improved through community-driven development, Bielik excels in document understanding, summarization, and knowledge extraction.



Bielik 11B v2 Technical Report Integrate Get started with the right tools and frameworks for your development environment.

Bielik-11B-v2.6-Instruct Overview Optimize Optimize inference workloads for large language models (LLMs) with TensorRT-LLM. Learn how to set up and get started using TensorRT-LLM. NVIDIA NIM for GPU accelerated Bielik-11B-v2.3-Instruct inference through OpenAI compatible APIs Get started with the models for your development environment.

Model Bielik-11B on NVIDIA Build Bielik-11B-v2.6-Instruct is a generative text model with 11 billion parameters, developed to process and understand the Polish language with high precision

Bielik-11B-v2.6-Instruct is an 11-billion-parameter generative text model, fine-tuned for instruction following in Polish, developed by SpeakLeash and ACK Cyfronet AGH to deliver high-precision Polish language understanding and response generation

Ethical AI NVIDIA believes Trustworthy AI is a shared responsibility and we have established policies and practices to enable development for a wide array of AI applications. When downloaded or used in accordance with our terms of service, developers should work with their supporting model team to ensure this model meets requirements for the relevant industry and use case and addresses unforeseen product misuse. Please report security vulnerabilities or NVIDIA AI Concerns here.