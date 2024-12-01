EMEA AI Model Builders

  1. Artificial Intelligence

EMEA AI Model Builder - Black Forest Labs Black Forest Labs

FLUX is a family of advanced models engineered to transform imagination into precise and realistic images. From image generation to multi-stage image editing, creators can utilize natural language or multimedia context to control, transform, or refine visual content through an intuitive workflow. FP4-quantized checkpoints significantly reduce memory requirements, and NVIDIA TensorRT™ enhancements provide up to 2X faster inference.

EMEA AI Model Builder - Dicta Dicta

Dicta specializes in building high-performing, open language models for the Hebrew language, delivering robust performance, cultural awareness. The DictaBERT suite includes models fine-tuned for various difficult tasks in Hebrew using custom designed architectures, as well as providing powerful base models that can be fine-tuned for any task. DictaLM is a suite of generative large language models which set a new baseline for accuracy and fluency for on-prem Hebrew AI, leveraging advanced optimization through NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM and Dynamo for seamless production-scale deployment.

EMEA AI Model Builder - JetBrains Jetbrains

JetBrains is a global software company specializing in intelligent, productivity-enhancing tools for software developers and teams. Its open-source LLM, Mellum, optimizes code-related tasks such as code completion and intelligent code suggestions within developer environments. Following a Llama-style architecture, the transformer-based model has 4B parameters and an 8,192-token context window and is trained on 4T+ tokens spanning multiple programming languages.

EMEA AI Model Builder - Mistral AI Mistral

Mistral AI delivers industry-leading accuracy and efficiency for enterprise AI, such as their Mistral 3 family of open-source, multilingual, and multimodal models. Mistral’s models span frontier-level to compact models, enabling distributed intelligence across cloud and edge. Their models are optimized across NVIDIA supercomputing and edge platforms, empowering researchers and developers to experiment, customize, and accelerate AI innovation while democratizing access to frontier-class technologies.

EMEA AI Model Builder - Bielik.AI SpeakLeash

Bielik is a family of open-source, lightweight LLMs (Apache-2.0) developed by the SpeakLeash Foundation and trained with ACK Cyfronet AGH. Designed for business applications and continuously improved through community-driven development, Bielik excels in document understanding, summarization, and knowledge extraction.

EMEA AI Model Builder - Technology Innovation Institute (TII) Technology Innovation Institute (TII)

The Falcon LLM series is a family of multilingual, open-source large language models developed by TII. Built for efficiency, long-context understanding, and strong reasoning, Falcon models contain multiple architectures designs, including Transformer, State Space Models (SSMs), hybrid Transformer-SSLMs, and support a wide range of global languages, including dedicated variants for Arabic and regional dialects. They excel in knowledge-intensive, STEM, and long-context tasks, making them highly versatile for diverse real-world applications.

EMEA AI Model Builder - University College London (UCL) University College London (UCL)

UK-LLM is a sovereign AI initiative led by UCL, developed in partnership with NVIDIA and Bangor University to support speakers of minority UK languages like Welsh, Cornish, Irish, Scottish Gaelic, and Scots. It uses open-source techniques and datasets from NVIDIA Nemotron™ to enable advanced reasoning in English and Welsh, ensuring cultural and linguistic accuracy, for public services such as healthcare, education, and legal resources.

EMEA AI Model Builder - University of Ljubljana University of Ljubljana

The Generative Model for Slovene (GaMS) is a large language model family developed by researchers in the Centre for Language Resources and Technologies at the University of Ljubljana’s Faculty of Computer and Information Science. The family of LLMs is designed specifically for Slovene while also supporting other South Slavic languages and English.

Ethical AI

NVIDIA believes Trustworthy AI is a shared responsibility and we have established policies and practices to enable development for a wide array of AI applications. When downloaded or used in accordance with our terms of service, developers should work with their supporting model team to ensure this model meets requirements for the relevant industry and use case and addresses unforeseen product misuse. Please report security vulnerabilities or NVIDIA AI Concerns here.

