NVIDIA Tokkio Showcase

NVIDIA’s cloud-based, interactive avatar virtual assistant is built using the Tokkio customer service AI workflow. It enables interactive avatars that can see, perceive, intelligently converse, and provide recommendations, enhancing the customer service experience.


Built on NVIDIA ACE

NVIDIA Tokkio leverages Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE), a suite of cloud-native AI models and services that make it easier to build and customize lifelike virtual assistants and digital humans. ACE is built on top of NVIDIA’s Unified Compute Framework (UCF), which provides access to the rich software tools and APIs needed to harness the wide range of skills needed for highly realistic, fully interactive avatars.

Omniverse Audio2Face supports animation AI

Animation AI

Audio2Face simplifies animation of a 3D character to match any voice-over track, whether you’re animating characters for a game, film, real-time digital assistants, or just for fun. You can use the app for interactive real-time applications or as a traditional facial animation authoring tool. Run the results live or bake them out, it’s up to you.

A customer service representative is using NVIDIA’s conversational AI solutions

Conversational AI

With NVIDIA’s conversational AI solutions–including Riva for speech AI and NeMo framework for natural language processing–developers can quickly build and deploy cutting-edge applications that deliver high-accuracy and respond in far less than 300 milliseconds, the speed for real-time interactions.

NVIDIA Metropolis enables end-to-end computer vision (CV) workflow

Vision AI

NVIDIA Metropolis enables the end-to-end computer vision (CV) workflow—from model development to deployment—for individual developers, higher education and research, and enterprises. Start with NVIDIA pretrained models, TAO, and DeepStream to make the end-to-end computer vision AI development process easier.

NVIDIA Merlin helps build high-performing recommender systems at scale

Recommendation AI

NVIDIA Merlin™ is an open-source framework for building high-performing recommender systems at scale. It includes libraries, methods, and tools that streamline the building of recommenders by addressing common preprocessing, feature engineering, training, inference, and deploying to production challenges.

See NVIDIA's Tokkio and ACE in Action

See how customers interact with Project Tokkio, an AI talking kiosk

QSR Customer Service

See customers interact with Project Tokkio, an ACE-powered conversational-AI kiosk. This reference application leverages NVIDIA Metropolis vision AI and NVIDIA Riva speech AI technology to communicate with the user. It uses NVIDIA’s NeMo Megatron-Turing 530B, a state-of-the-art language model for understanding intent, and NVIDIA Merlin to make meaningful recommendations. The 3D avatar is animated and visualized with Omniverse to deliver a visually stunning customer service experience—all in real time.

Project Tokkio features a natural, expert Q&A assistant

Natural, Expert Q&A Assistant

In this demo, we see one example of Project Tokkio - a “talking kiosk” reference application featuring a photorealistic, lifelike autonomous avatar responding to challenging domain-specific questions. The avatar, built in Omniverse, is a reference application that leverages several key NVIDIA technologies, including NVIDIA Riva for speech AI, NVIDIA’s NeMo Megatron Megatron-Turing 530B large language model, and a combination of NVIDIA Omniverse animation systems for facial and body animation.

Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) enables DRIVE Concierge

DRIVE Concierge

ACE enables DRIVE Concierge to serve as everyone’s digital assistant, helping them make recommendations, book reservations, make phone calls, and provide alerts. It’s personalized to each driver and passenger, giving every vehicle occupant their own personal concierge. Passengers can have a natural conversation with the vehicle and use voice to control many functions that previously required physical controls or touch screens.

